Operation Christmas Child North Central Arkansas is hosting a Project Leader Workshop on Saturday, Sept.12 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1306 East 9th Street in Mountain Home. This is a nationwide event sponsored by Operation Christmas Child.
If you lead shoebox packing for your church or group, you’re invited to attend one of 500 Project Leader workshops around the country on Sept. 12. These workshops will equip you with Operation Christmas Child resources, provide critical updates for shoebox collection season, and help you build local relationships with other Project Leaders and volunteers.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in all locations.
This event is also open to anyone interested in learning more about Operation Christmas Child. “If you are interested in learning more about Operation Christmas Child, or how to pack a shoebox, or looking to get involved in your community, then this is where you need to be on Sept.12.” states Shari Alexander, Area Coordinator for OCC North Central Arkansas.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Their mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ. OCC ships these simple gifts outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease and to children living on Native American reservations in the U.S. In Mountain Home, the workshop will be at First Freewill Baptist Church on 1309 East 9th (Hwy 5 South.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register on the OCC North Central Arkansas Facebook page or at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/local-events-and-offices/ For those unable to attend the event, there will be a virtual event. Register at the website listed above or go to samaritanspurse.org/occ and click on the Register icon.
For more information about Operation Christmas Child in North Central Arkansas,
contact Shari Alexander at 870-404-1030 or email sharishoebox@gmail.com.
