We are all happy to see some signs of spring now that March is here. Along with the official beginning of spring, March is also when we observe National Women’s History Month, National Irish-American Heritage Month, National Nutrition Month, and more. There is a whole world of knowledge at your fingertips at the Boone County Library. Join us this month to explore these topics and check out our free public programs!
Children’s programs:
It’s March Madness in the Children’s Department! We will have 16 of the most circulated books of 2019 displayed on the mezzanine window. Stop by to cast your vote for the books you want to see move on to the next level. We will draw a name from the voters each week for a free book. The Young Adult books will take place on our Instagram account at bclibraryteens.kids.
For the little ones, Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene will be held on March 12 and 19. Story Time for ages 3-5 years is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., while Toddle Time for ages 0-3 years is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Both programs include a story, activity and a craft project.
Officers from the Harrison Police Department will be visiting the library on Tuesday, March 10. Come participate in a fun activity with the officers who serve our community. Later that day at 4 p.m., kids ages 6-12 are invited to celebrate that beginning of spring by making a grass handprint. The handprint will grow as the weather gets warmer this spring.
On Wednesday, March 11, young adults ages 12-18 have the opportunity to learn Financial Know-How in our Adulting class. Teens will learn how to balance a checkbook, set a budget, file taxes and build credit in this valuable class.
Adult Programs:
On Tuesday, March 10, join us for an Irish-themed craft as we create a book page banner decorated with shamrocks. Hang your festive creation to bring you a little luck for St. Patrick's Day. All supplies are provided, and the program begins at 5:30 p.m.
For Thursday, March 12, you are invited to put on your super sleuth hat and help us solve a murder mystery box. All the clues we need are in this table-top box game, and it is up to us to crack the case! Adults only.
March is the final month for our adult Winter Reading Challenge. Readers who check off 20 books will received a small prize, while those who read 30 of the 40 categories from Jan.1 to March 31 will be entered into our grand prize drawing. Stop by the front desk to pick up your reading challenge bookmark list and get reading!
