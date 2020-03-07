Last Friday our visitors were Joe and Rhonda Pemberton, and Bill and Freda Cole.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin came over on Saturday and put up a new antennae for me. Now, I am getting many more channels, except for channel 10. It was taken away recently from my satellite service. Once all the channels came up, found out I still can't pick up channel 10. But having not missed it that much all this time, I don't really care one way or the other.
I received a telephone call from Jana Lou and Johnny Ragland. She has been a nurse at the doctor's clinic for a number of years. Now she stays home. Her husband has had cancer for about three years. I would see her up at the Claude Parish Clinic and we would visit with each other. She had read in the paper where I taken a fall and she was asking about me.
Steve Eames talked to the following people over the phone: Paul and Annie Lee, Becky Hanlin, Johnny Cowells, and Art and Judy Fiveash in California. He visited with James Slifer and learned his cousin Jackie Hoover had died. He wishes a Happy Birthday to Theresa Simmons.
Shellie Johnson had a birthday party for her youngest son, Adam. He was celebrating his 14th birthday. Others present were Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson, Natalie and Mitch Cash, Luke, Lance and Ben Johnson, and some of their friends as well.
Sue Wilson and daughters Natalie Cash and Shellie Johnson enjoyed an outing on Tuesday. They went to the Osage Pottery Shop and then to the Ragbarn in Alpena. They had lunch at Lilly Hobbs Restaurant on Hwy 65 N.
Isaiah Cash was in from Fayetteville and spent one night with his grandparents, Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson. There son Davy Wilson came for lunch one day last week.
Donnie and Eva Wilson spent Saturday in Branson.
“I never make the same mistake twice. I make it six or seven times, you know. Just to be sure.”
