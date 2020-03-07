Today is the 1st day of March. I want "70" birthday card from family and friends yes on March 4, 1950 I
was born and on March 15,1950 Randy Langhover. They are excited that there is a birthday party you are
invited to a 70th birthday party for Anna Sue Lowe and Randy Langhover Saturday March 7, 2020 from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. drop in Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church All Purpose Building cake and punch cards only please.
Hope to see you all there.
John Lowe took Sueto see Dr. Jack at Branson West I am feeling a lot better now I know I was wanting to lose weight. Yesterday I couldn't even look at food I would get sick. Kevin Lowe and Adam Walker took 3 kids to the roller skating ring in Harrison Saturday. night. They were Brayden Lowe, Jessie McQueary and a friend.
A get well to Sally Mclinger who fell and broke her arm. She was my friend from SDC. Happy birthday to Gary Walker, his birthday March 3, 1950. We were born in the old hospital in Berryville if anyone has any pictures of the old Berryville Hospital I like to have some copy.
Donna Butler went down today to visit Shirley McCalister she had hip surgery about 2 months ago.
The man up above that got the NASCAR driver Ryan Newman out of the hospital just 2 days after one of the scariest crashes in the Daytona 500. He walk out of the hospital with his two daughters. I saw the race and couldn't believe is I saw Dale Earnhardt the year he got kill. He was my favorite and still is and Junior is still my fave. I think #6 will be my new favorite. Brayden Lowe and Madison Lowe spent Friday night with their uncle Kevin Lowe and then on Saturday they got out and help grandpa and uncle and then grandma took Brayden and Madison to the Association youth night fellowship from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. in the OGFWBC all purpose building. There was devotion games and pizza
