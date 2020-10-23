We have three married sons, and that means they each have another “mother” in their life and I can honestly say, they have the best ones possible. At times, I’ve been intimidated by all of them. It just happened in God’s plan, that all three boys have lived close to their wife’s family and two out of three have done ministry together.
Let me backup a tad. The first two boys found terrific wives and the pressure was on for the third son to do as well. Enter Sarah Hodges on the campus of Baptist Bible College and Parkcrest Baptist Church. Sarah’s big brother, and Nathan’s big brother were such good friends they decided it must be God’s will for them to be related. That meant Nathan and Sarah had to fall in love. The first Sunday, Sarah was in Springfield, Missouri, the brothers planned a big group lunch date, and left Nathan and Sarah to ride together … alone. So both being preacher’s kids they knew how to talk to a stranger and survived just fine.
I still remember the phone call when Nathan said, I think I’ve found the girl I want to marry. She’s my best friend, but we’ve never “officially” dated. (They were always in big groups.) I knew of this family, because her dad was a national BBFI officer and they had a famous church in Florida.
A month or so later, the Hodges and my husband and I were all at a meeting in the Dallas area. Sarah’s mom, Denise came up to me and said, “Our kids know each other, and we’d like to get to know you guys better.”
So we were headed to get dessert somewhere after the meeting and never found a place, so Pastor Hodges just drove us around Dallas. Denise and I were in the back seat getting to know each other. I’m telling you, I was scared to death. I probably talked way too fast and too much. I held Denise on a pedestal because she always looked and acted like the Perfect Pastor’s wife … and I am a long always away from that!
When these two best friends decided to get married, they flew to Florida during Spring Break so Nathan could officially ask Bro. Hodges’ permission. (He had to make an appointment! HA HA) Before he could even ask permission to marry his daughter, Denise and Sarah were dress shopping. Nathan told the story at the funeral. Before he officially asked Sarah to marry him, the dress, photographer and cake were all picked out. Denise told Sarah if something happened to Nathan, she would have a couple of months to find someone else. I can hear them laughing!
In reality she became a precious friend. Our kids got married and eventually made us all happy grandparents! The last time I got to spend any time with Denise was the summer of 2019 when I was needed to keep the girls while Nathan and Sarah took teens to camp. Denise had been battling cancer and just didn’t feel up to the challenge and Pastor was out of town, too. She met us several times during that week so we could do things together. My favorite memory is Chick- Fil-A Cow Day. I’m not a crafty person at all, but thanks to Sarahs’ idea of black t-shirts and white dots, we had costumes. Bless her heart, Denise got there before we did, and saved us a table. If you’ve never experienced the crowd on Cow Day, I think it’s worse than Black Friday … because everyone is hungry. They give out lots of free food that day, and it’s just cow crazy!!!
But we had such a good time watching the girls enjoy their food and playground while we visited. She loved her family so much.
Another memory with Denise was at another Fellowship meeting when I had a display booth for my book, Rowdy Raccoon and the Turtle Who Wanted To Fly. (I have such deep spiritual books on my bio list!) Denise was on the scene helping me unbox the books. I think she was more excited than I … and I was crazy!!! She purchased books for the future children her son and daughter would have and made sure I autographed them. She made me feel so special and important.
I’ve spoken at her Mother’s Day ladies banquet where the setting was as prim and proper as you can imagine … and there I am the speaker from Arkansas … with the twang to prove it! We had such a good time and so many laughs — being related!
I love Denise for many reasons, but the main one was her love of Jesus Christ and for my son. What else can a mother hope for? Especially when I live so far away.
Denise was another “behind the scenes” pastor’s wife. She will leave so many holes in the ministry of their church. Most people will never realize who did all of those things.
It’s so much fun to sit back and see God put the love stories together. I’m so glad she wanted to get to know us better that evening in Dallas.
As I write this column, Denise’s body will be laid to rest tomorrow (Monday, Oct. 19). Cancer no longer causes her any pain, because she is with her Savior, Jesus Christ. The church, family and friends — we are the ones in pain because we miss her. But she leaves a great legacy. We know exactly where she is. She lived for Jesus Christ — on purpose.
It does matter what you believe in. Don’t wait too late to make the right decision. Loving and serving Jesus Christ is the best life — and eternity — there can be.
