Bear Creek Springs celebrates 100 years
The entire month of September, Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church is celebrating their centennial anniversary. Each Sunday service begins at 9:45 a.m. with Grow Groups and services at 11 a.m. which includes special testimonies, photos and history. On Sept. 29, a picnic follows the service with games and activities.
Craft sale
The Harrison First Assembly of God will host a craft sale on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28. Friday hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday is until 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional vendors are welcome to participate. Call (870) 688-5201.
Revival
GREEN FOREST — Pastor Scott Bailey and Victory Tabernacle Pentecostal Church will host a revival at 7 p.m. nightly through Saturday, Sept. 28 with evangelist Brent Johnson. The church is located 1.5 miles west of Green Forest on Hwy. 62 West.
Reunion Celebration
DRY FORK — The Shiloh United Methodist Church at Dry Fork is hosting the second annual Reunion Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. The Lighthouse Messengers will provide the gospel music, followed by fellowship with a variety of desserts and beverages.
The Shiloh United Methodist Church has been serving the Dry Fork community since 1842, as a church, a school, community center and more. Many families have deep roots in this church so please come share your memories, see old friends and celebrate this wonderful, still alive piece of Dry Fork history. For more information call (479) 244-7641.
Richie, Anna Matlock
The Matlocks will be ministering in music at the Olvey Christian Church on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. The church is located at 9631 Farmer Street, Harrison.
Arkansas Master’ Singers to perform
The Arkansas Master’ Singers will present a free concert of worship at the Harrison High School Performing Arts Center, located at 925 Goblin Drive and sponsored by Eagle Heights Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. For more information call (870) 741-5148. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
David Owens to minister
Jubilee Worship Center is hosting evangelist David Owens who will minister Friday, Oct. 4 at the Quality Inn Convention on 62/65 North. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information call pastor Ken Rensink at (870) 426-4147.
Radio station bringing free concert to Bradley Park
JASPER — There will be a free concert hosted by Branson Gospel Radio at Bradley Park, in Jasper, Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. The Rock-N- the River concert is being held to kick off the new brother station out of Harrison, Gospel Rocking Radio (GRR), part of a faith based organization called the WOTG Radio Network. Performers listed on the bill are: Tetelestai, Craig Rogers, Lovesick, DJ "Chef" Tony Marks, Savercool, Seeds of Agape, Billy Tharp, Bred 4 War, Brendan Brooks and Christian Fly.
Dramatic portrayal of John Wesley
ALPENA — The Alpena United Methodist Church is hosting BJ Johnston as he portrays John Wesley in “The Man from Aldersgate,” on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. Youth groups and families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. The church is located at 207 Hill Street in Alpena. Call (870) 437-5286 for more information.
75th Church Anniversary
OMAHA — The New Hope Baptist Church of Omaha will celebrate their 75 anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 6. There will be a worship service at 9:45 a.m. with lunch served at 12:30 p.m. and speakers during the afternoon. The church is located on Hwy. 14.
Women’s Connection set
The next meeting of the Harrison Women's Connection will be held on Oct. 8, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon at Mary Mother of God Church, Hwy. 43 and Maplewood Rd. This is the annual auction.
Ransomed in concert
Real Ministries will host Ransomed in concert on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Real Ministries Fellowship Hall at 111 S. Spring Street. A love offering will be received.
