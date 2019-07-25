Unashamed to sing
BATAVIA — Batavia Baptist Church will host the Unashamed quartet to sing Sunday, July 28 at 11 a.m. The church is located at 8415 Hwy. 392.
VBS
DIAMOND CITY — First Baptist Church of Diamond City will host VBS beginning Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m.
Backstage with the Bible VBS
Union Baptist Church will have “Backstage With the Bible” VBS Sunday, July 28 through Thursday, August 1. Early registration will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening for children who have completed K-6 grades. VIP passes will be used to gain access to music, games, crafts and Bible study from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. Family Night will be Thursday night at 6 p.m. The church is located at 3021 Hwy 206 East. For more information, call (870) 743-3104.
Revival services
LONE BEACH — The Lone Beech United Baptist Church revival services are July 29 - August 2, at 7:30 p.m. Please come join us in fellowship, singing, and worship.
Annual rummage and bake sale
The Mary Mother of God Catholic Church will host the annual rummage and bake sale on Friday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be furniture, clothing, baked goods and lots of bargains. All proceeds to go local charities.
Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church hosts open house
CAPPS — The Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, UAC on the corner of old Capps
Road and Hwy. 392 in Capps will be having an open house viewing of the parish building
on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. inviting the local community and the
surrounding areas. Due to a vehicular incident involving fairly extensive damage to the
building back in 2016, restoration of the exterior was done over time followed with gentle
upgraded remodeling of interior finished as of this year. The congregation thanks the community for their help and patience during the construction. Someone will be available to answer questions about building that has been a staple in the community for more than 100 years.
