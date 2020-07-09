Editor’s Note: Adjustments and modifications are being made daily to local events. Double check plans before you go.
VBS
BATAVIA — Batavia Assembly of God will be hosting VBS, July 13 through 17. VBS will be from 6 to 8:45 p.m. nightly. Friday evening will be family night, with a brief ceremony, food and games. Visit BataviaAG.com to preregister. Vans will run Monday - Thursday, if your child needs a ride, email Pastor Phillip Collie at pastor@bataviaag.com or call 870)741-3660.
T-House to host open house
OMAHA — Tetelestai Open House is planned for 9 a.m. on Saturday July 18. A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting will take place at 9 a.m. The open house will continue as a come and go activity until noon. The location is exactly one mile north of the previous facility at 23162 Old Hwy 65 in Omaha. Lawn chairs are encouraged.
Dave Ramsey’s FPU coming soon
Open Door Baptist Church continues to take names of those interested in starting the Financial Peace University classes. Call family pastor, Tim Larson at (432) 466-1727 if you’re interested in attending a class in the future.
Messiah plans underway
The Community Choir’s performance of Messiah is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. For those interested in singing, rehearsals are scheduled for Nov. 8 and 15 and Dec. 6 and 13, both from 2 to 4 p.m. Local soloists will be used and need to contact Marvin Murphree by email at mrmurphree@gmail.com or call (417) 848-5642.
