Ransomed in concert
Real Ministries will host Ransomed in concert on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Real Ministries Fellowship Hall at 111 S. Spring Street. A love offering will be received.
Joe Mullins to sing
Beacon Park Productions announces that Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers will be in concert, Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. in Beacon Park. The band was recently awarded the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award. Beacon Park is located five miles north of Harrison on Ridgeway Loop. Bring your lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoor concert. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be received. Call (870) 743-5954 for questions.
Family fall festival
Batavia Assembly of God will hold its annual Family Fall Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 12. Everyone is invited and everything will be FREE. There will be games, candy, an inflatable, horseback rides and more. For more information call Pastor Phillip Collie (479) 264-7276.
UMC Homecoming
ALPENA — Ransomed, from Dallas, Texas, will be the featured musical guests at Alpena United Methodist Church annual homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. Bring a covered dish for lunch immediately following the service.
Janet Inman to minister
Psalmist Janet Inman will minister in song and word Sunday night, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Jubilee Worship Center. The service will be held at Quality Inn Convention Center on Hwy. 62/65 North. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the service at 6:30 p.m. Call Ken Rensink at (870) 426-4147.
Evangelist Gerald Morris to speak
Union Road Assembly will host a revival with evangelist Gerald Morris Sunday, Oct. 13-Wednesday, Oct. 16. Sunday services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and weeknight services are at 7 p.m. Contact Pastor Robert Fairchild at (870) 350-6848 for information.
Operation Christmas Child
Arvest Bank and North Central Arkansas Christmas Child have partnered to provide empty shoeboxes for anyone packing a box for OCC. Boxes will be available, Oct. 8-Nov. 21 at area Arvest Bank locations. Once filled, boxes can be dropped off Nov. 18-25 at a local drop off center. Call (870) 404-1030 for more information.
Community Choir Messiah rehearsals
Marvin Murphree will host the community choir rehearsals for Messiah performance on Sunday, Nov. 17, 24, and December 8 and 15. Rehearsals will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The performance is Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. All with an interest in singing are welcome to join. Rehearsals and the performance will be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Call Murphree at (417) 848-5642.
