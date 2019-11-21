Hogan to speak
Bobby Hogan will be the guest speaker at Believers Fellowship on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 806 N. Chestnut.
Community Thanksgiving service
BATAVIA — The Capps - Batavia community Thanksgiving Service will be at Capps Full Gospel Church at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Food and fellowship after the service. Call Ed Reed at 715-8092.
Community dinner
DEER — Deer Baptist Church is hosting a free community dinner on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5-7 p.m. Turkey, ham and all the trimmings will be provided. Eat in or take out available.
Ruth Foster reception
A coffee, tea and cookie reception will be held at the Mary Mother of God Parish Hall 1-3 p.m. honoring the legacy of local artist, the late Ruth Foster on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Community choir rehearsals underway
Community choir rehearsals for Messiah performance on Sunday, Nov. 24, will be at 3 p.m. and December 8 and 15 from 2-4 p.m. The performance is Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Rehearsals and the performance will be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Call Murphree at (417) 848-5642.
Clay Nash to minister
Jubilee Worship Center will host Clay Nash at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. Service will be held at the Quality Inn Convention Center on Hwy. 62/65 North. Call Pastor Ken Rensink at (870) 426-4147 for more information.
