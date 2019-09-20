“God is doing something special in our area,” Eugene Saul said. “We are commanded in the Bible that Christians should be praying for our nation. The details are still being worked out, but it looks like God is leading us to be involved in a prayer walk across our nation in May 2020.”
Saul said, “This is probably the biggest thing I’ve been involved with. We are looking for 300 people to walk 10 miles. When you look at going from Virginia Beach, Virginia to Huntington Beach, California, it looks impossible. But broken down into smaller sections it is possible.”
The Harrison community already has a non-denominational group who meets and prays for the area once a month. Shirts and hats are being printed that state, “Make America Godly Again.”
“We are looking for God to do something different in our nation,” Saul said. “I think God is going to use ordinary, down-to-earth people to change our nation. As for the Harrison area, we want to be known as the CCC — Christ Centered City.”
A website is under construction for the Prayer Walk scheduled in May 2020. To unofficially start things off, a few people walked from Hudson Realty on Main Street to the Minnie Harris Park on Tuesday, Sept. 17, to pray for the area, state and nation, as well as individuals who come across their path. Check out social media and the newspapers for further updates.
