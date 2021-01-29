Editor’s Note: This is an article written by retired Judge Donald West that was divided into six segments for weekly publication in the Harrison Daily Times.
We find in II Kings 17 an extremely melancholy historical rendition of the nation of Israel, God’s Chosen People. Once, due to the blessings of her benevolent and loving God, the mighty and wealthy kingdom of Israel under David (1010-970 BC) and then Solomon his son (970-930 BC) had experienced nothing but triumph and unparalleled prosperity.
BUT, because of Solomon’s sins as he advanced in age which included his personal disloyalty to the God of Israel, loving many foreign women, and constructing altars to the false gods of his foreign (Egyptian, Moabite, Ammonite, Edomite, Sidonian, and Hittite) wives and princesses (700) and concubines (300), who “turned away his heart” from his God (I Kings 11:1-43); we observe that God began to move in righteous indignation, vengeance, and judgment against His People subsequent to Solomon’s death in 930 BC.
God will break this powerful and blessed nation of His into two smaller and weaker nations (from predator to prey almost instantaneously in a very nasty region of predators) resulting ultimately in conquest, but initially in a civil war between the secessionist ten tribes of the northern kingdom of Israel and the unionist two tribes of the southern kingdom of Judah that, as stated earlier in another column, will be protracted.
How about for 209 years (930-721 BC) protracted? America’s two civil wars were only eight (1775-1783 between the British and American Tories and American Patriots) and four (1861-1865 between Union and Confederacy) years long. But there is no rule that says that nations can have only two civil wars, and all of us are aware of the buzz in this nation now of this potential possibility. As they say: “Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”
The northern kingdom of Israel, which never had an even quasi-God-fearing king, will be finally compelled to succumb to the conquest of her God anointed avenger and fearful enemy, Assyria, in 721 BC. I will quote again the ominousness, which I have set out before in previous columns, but remains so deserving of reiteration, of Isaiah 9:16 which fully applied to those two tragic kingdoms then, and unfortunately and unmitigatedly applies to our tragic nation today: “For the leaders of this people cause them to err, and those who are led by them are destroyed.” Let’s read the sorry and grim details.
II Kings 17:6: “In the ninth year of Hoshea (King of the northern kingdom of Israel), the king of Assyria took Samaria (capital of the northern kingdom of Israel) and carried Israel away to Assyria … and in the cities of the Medes. 7. For so it was that the children of Israel had sinned against the Lord their God, who had brought them up out of the land of Egypt, from under the hand of Pharaoh king of Egypt; and they had feared other gods. 8. and had walked in the statutes of the nations whom the Lord had cast out from before the children of Israel, and of the kings of Israel, which they had made. 9. Also the children of Israel secretly did against the Lord their God things that were not right, and they built for themselves high places in all their cities, from watchtower to fortified city.
10. They set up for themselves high places sacred pillars and wooden images on every high hill and under every green tree; 11. and there they burned incense on all the high places, as the nations had done whom the Lord had carried away before them (Israel); and they did wicked things to provoke the Lord to anger, 12. For they served idols, of which the Lord had said to them, ‘ You (Israel) shall not do this thing.’ 13. Yet the Lord testified against Israel and Judah, by all of His prophets … saying, ‘Turn from your evil ways, and keep My statutes, according to all the law which I commanded your fathers, and which I sent to you by My servants the prophets.’
14. Nevertheless, they would not hear, but stiffened their necks, like the necks of their fathers, who did not believe in the Lord their God. 15. And they rejected His statutes, and His covenant that He had made with their fathers, and His testimonies which He had testified against them; they followed idols, became idolaters, and went after the nations who were all around them, concerning whom the Lord had charged them that they should not do like them. 16. So they left all the commandments of the Lord their God, made for themselves a molded image and two golden calves, made a wooden image and worshiped all the host of heaven, and served Baal.
17. AND THEY CAUSED THEIR SONS AND DAUGHTERS TO PASS THROUGH THE FIRE, practiced witchcraft and soothsaying, and sold themselves to do evil in the sight of the Lord, to provoke Him to anger. 18. Therefore the Lord was very angry with Israel, AND REMOVED THEM FROM HIS SIGHT; there was none left but the tribe of Judah alone.
19. Also Judah did not keep the commandments of the Lord their God, but walked in the statutes of Israel which they made. 20. And the Lord rejected all the descendants of Israel (Israel and Judah), AFFLICTED THEM AND DELIVERED THEM INTO THE HAND OF PLUNDERERS, UNTIL HE HAD CAST THEM FROM HIS SIGHT… 21. For He tore Israel from the house of David (civil war), and they made Jeroboam the son of Nebat king. Then Jeroboam drove Israel from following the Lord, and made them commit a great sin. Please refer again to Isaiah 9:16 above for the nasty consequences of bad leadership. But of course, that is not all there is about that.
Psalm 106 also speaks to this unspeakable atrocity of child sacrifice, abortion, women’s “reproductive rights,” women’s “health care,” “THE WOMAN’S RIGHT TO CHOOSE,” or whatever other euphemistic title that can be imaginatively but falsely applied to this crime; which has now slain over 60,000,000 sons and daughters of this nation. That is approximately twenty percent of our country’s present population for crying out loud! And this Psalm offers no comfort or glimmer of hope to what the historian of II Kings 17 had already stated above:
34. They (Israel) did not DESTROY the peoples (Canaanites), concerning whom the Lord had COMMANDED them, 35. but they mingled with the Gentiles and learned their works; 36. they (Israel) served their (Canaanites) idols, which became a snare to them. 37. They EVEN SACRIFICED THEIR SONS AND THEIR DAUGHTERS TO DEMONS, 38. AND SHED INNOCENT BLOOD, EVEN THE BLOOD OF THEIR SONS AND DAUGHTERS, WHOM THEY SACRIFICED TO THE IDOLS OF CANAAN; AND THE LAND WAS POLLUTED WITH BLOOD. 39. THUS THEY WERE DEFILED BY THEIR OWN WORKS, AND PLAYED THE HARLOT BY THEIR OWN DEEDS.
40. Therefore the WRATH of the Lord was kindled against His people so that He ABHORRED His own inheritance. 41. And He gave them into the hand of the Gentiles, and those who hated them ruled over them. 42. Their enemies also oppressed them, and they were brought into subjection under their hand.
While Isaiah (ca.739-686 B.C.) is by many considered to be the major of all the major and minor prophets; I, which immediately says to be very wary and suspicious, have found just one specific declaration by God through Isaiah concerning child sacrifice. It includes God’s shocking appellations and condemnations of both the southern kingdom of Judah and the northern kingdom of Israel for that abomination; and the coming catastrophe for both kingdoms as a result of their idolatry which caused them to commit this type of savage, barbaric, godless, heinous, and demonic deed.
Oh, how Israel and Judah have paid for their rebellion and disobedience over the last 2900 years. And though the apostle Paul declared to the gentiles that Israel was an example and an admonition (ICor.10:1-13; 20-22); we, us, you and me, this nation, this world have heeded neither example or admonition, and the consequences of our failure to do so are now becoming quite apparent in our nation and world. Just as it was so for Israel and Judah from their demolitions in 721 B.C. and 586 B.C.
This from God’s declarations to Israel and Judah through Isaiah writings sometime subsequent to 739 B.C. Isaiah 57:3: “But you (Israel and Judah)—come here, YOU WITCHES’ CHILDREN, YOU OFFSPRING OF ADULTERERS AND PROSTITUTES!” (Are you getting a sense and impression that God now holds a rather low opinion of His own chosen people? And if that be so, can you imagine what His impression is of “We the People,” us citizens of the United States of America after having sacrificed or acquiesced in the sacrificing of over SIXTY MILLION BABIES AND STILL COUNTING? Remember, this barbaric behavior was given constitutional imprimatur by SCOTUS in January 1973, forty-eighty years ago! Do we even think about it? Are we even aware of it? Are we proud of it? Are we even remotely ashamed of it? And should the results of this election stand, this country will have placed in power the most pro-abortion leadership in this ugly, depraved, demented, and deviant recent history of ours! The present governor of Virginia and confederate of the apparent winner of the presidential election even suggests that the mother “can think about it” even after the child has been born!!! “Put ‘IT’ in the closet and think about ‘it’”. And this is progress and civilization??? YES, BUT A DECAYING, DEGENERATING, ROTTING, AND PUTRYFIING ONE.).
4. “Whom do you mock, making faces and sticking out your tongues? YOU CHILDREN OF SINNERS AND LIARS! 5. You worship your idols with great passion beneath every green tree. YOU SLAUGHTER YOUR CHILDREN AS HUMAN SACRIFICES down in the valleys, under overhanging rocks. 6. Your gods are the smooth stones in the valleys. You worship them with drink offerings and grain offerings. They, not I, are your inheritance (in other words, swapping the ONE TRUE GOD for rubbish? Eeeeeegad!! What a trade off!!!! Reminds me of most of my stock market trades over the years!).
7. “YOU HAVE COMMITTED ADULTERY on the mountaintops by worshiping idols there, and so YOU HAVE BEEN UNFAITHFUL TO ME. 8. Behind closed doors, you have set up your idols and worship them instead of Me. This is adultery, for you are loving these idols instead of loving Me. You have climbed right into bed with these DETESTABLE gods. 9 … You have traveled far, even into the world of the dead (like the dead babies, the very sons and daughters of Judah and Israel) to find new gods to love … 11. Why were you more afraid of them than of Me? IS IT BECAUSE I HAVE NOT CORRECTED YOU THAT YOU HAVE NO FEAR OF ME? 12. NOW (emphasis mine) I will expose your so-called good deeds that you consider so righteous. None of them will benefit or save you. 13. Let’s see if your idols can do anything for you when you cry to them for help. They are so helpless that a breath of wind can knock them down!”
And ladies and gentlemen, at the time of these inscriptions by Isaiah, the northern kingdom of Israel, without even one good king in its two hundred year history, was even then at the very cusp of annihilation from Assyria by 721 B.C. A “correcting” by God of that nation which has spanned almost 2700 years and left those poor people and their descendants with the sobriquet: THE TEN LOST TRIBES. Due to having some good kings amongst its bad kings, judgment was not quite so quick for Judah; but that kingdom would too succumb to God’s “correcting” of it in 586 B.C. with the destruction of Jerusalem and its temple and much of the people of Judah captive in the hands of the Babylonians and their empire for the next seventy years (Jer.25:1-14, 27-31; 29:4-23). Once, however, those seventy years had transpired of what would be just its INITIAL AND FIRST EXILE (ca.605-535 B.C.), God began Judah’s process of return to the promised land which He had covenanted with Abraham to give them approximately 1500 years earlier. How? By His “guidance” of Cyrus, king of the Medes and Persians, and conqueror of the Babylonian Empire in 739 B.C. (Isa.44:28; 45:1-13). Why? Judah was always intended by God to be the tribe from which the Messiah would come (Gen.49:8-12; Matt.1:1-17; Matt.2:1-2,6) and therefore the people of Judah had to be in the Promised Land where Bethlehem is located when Jesus would be born. REMEMBER: nothing, but nothing and no one, can thwart the intentions, plans, and accomplishment of the goals and plans of God. Even though it may require some “nudging” and “prompting” of the actors on His part.
But as bad as those five hundred years of the intertestamentary period would be for Judah (Greeks, Hasmoneans, Romans), far worse would befall Judah once it had done the ultimate against their God: denying God’s Living Word, His only Son, and Judah’s Messiah: Jesus in approximately 33 A. D.
This far more catastrophic “correcting” of Judah would come when, in the face of the fulfilling of many of the of Old Testament prophecies by Jesus concerning their Messiah, and the Messiah’s own acts, testimonies, ministry, and miracles in the person of Jesus (I Tim.3:16), Judah and her leaders would reject Him, and eventually collude and successfully conspire with Judas Iscariot and the Romans to have Jesus crucified. The sole and forever only act of DEICIDE in the history of our planet.
Breaking God’s laws, commandments, precepts, and statutes is incontrovertibly not only unwise, but a series of seriously INSANE AND IDIOTIC BAD ACTS! HOWEVER, THE MURDERING of GOD’S SON, Who was sent to remedy those abominations, is an entirely, wholly, and monumentally different ?????????! (I literally do not have a word to either adequately express or sufficiently equate the act of DEICIDE with). I apprehend that is so because there is absolutely no word or words which can remotely be compared to the KILLING OF GOD’S SON!!! And THEN, and THEN, along would come a “correcting” of Judah by God that has spanned the last 2000 years.
During those years and decades following this singular and only ever act of DEICIDE (Isa.49:6-7), Rome was at its pinnacle of power and empire, and nothing and no one could revolt against Rome and expect to get away with it; including Judah, which nonetheless boldly contemplated and foolishly attempted that very thing in 66A.D.!! By 70 A.D. Rome had crushed that bold but foolhardy revolt; destroyed Jerusalem and its Temple again, after the Babylonians had done it in 586 B.C.; just as Jesus said would occur (Matt.24.1-2); eliminated by siege in 73A.D. the last pocket of Jewish resistance atop Masada, Herod’s former palace and refuge if needed, with the mass death and suicide of almost 1500 Jewish rebels and their families; and began a dispersal of the Jewish people across the world that was not even remotely reversed until beginning in the 1880’s.
Restoration of Israel, for both the people and the land was significantly ignited in the post WWII era by the continuously and ever prodding discoveries, revelations, and memories of the Holocaust a daily, as well as a nightly, nightmare in the life of every Jew everywhere and anywhere in the world. BUT The God of Israel would also use that infernal, hellish, and meteoric event to begin to fulfill an immense host of important prophetic events regarding the return of Israel to the Promised Land which He had had inscribed in the Old Testament scriptures by His prophets, as well as by HIS OWN SON’S prophetic statements uttered before His murder, which were later recorded in the gospels and epistles of the New Testament.
In the Old Testament God told Israel through Moses, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and numerous other prophets (Lev.26:14-46; Deut.28-32; Jer.15:1-9; Isa. 51:12-23; for just a few) that their disobedience of His Commandments and laws would compel Him to bring TERROR upon them.
And indeed, the period of Nazi domination and conquest (1936-1945) over western and eastern Europe was UNFETTERED TERROR for the nine million Jews who lived there, and who would number only three million by the time that TERROR ended. Keeping also in mind that of the six million murdered, one and a half to two million of those murdered were fourteen years of age to infancy! Yes, THAT IS TERROR!!! GOD DOES KEEP HIS WORD. And God has further warned His Chosen, as well as the unbelieving gentile world, of far, far worse to come due to unhinged rebellion of Him including child sacrifice, and rejection of the greatest gift of atonement and forgiveness ever extended by God to humanity: THE SACRIFICE OF HIS SON JESUS (Jer.30:4-7; Rev.5-20)). Yet, Yet, Yet…
God has also covenanted with the people of Israel that He would eventually restore them to the land He had promised them (Deut.30:1-10; Isa.43:5-7; 45:17, 25; 46:3-4; 49:13-26; 51:11; 54; 60; 61; 62; 63; Jer.30:1-3; for just a few). So as horrific as the Holocaust was, and it was unimaginably so; nevertheless, the God of Israel would use, frustrate, and confound Hitler’s demonic, satanic, Judenrein plans against Israel (eradication of every Jew his forces could get their hands upon) to also bring good to His people by initiating Israel’s restoration as a nation after 2000 years of exile and captivity.
By November 29, 1947, a just recently created new world body, the United Nations, temporarily, at least, impressed by the constantly and continuously forthcoming revelations of facts regarding the Holocaust (of which Winston Churchill said: “We are in the presence of a crime without a name.”) took action, prophetic in nature, though it probably had no idea of its implications and significance.
Briefly empathetic and sympathetic to the Jewish people and its Zionist dream, who have had very little, if any, of such sentiments throughout its existence (Deut.28:25); this new U.N. voted to divide the British Mandate of Palestine created by its predecessor, the League of Nations in 1922, into two parts: an Arab state and a Jewish state. The Arabs rejected the plan, and a bloodied, martyred Jewish people embraced it. On May 14, 1948, the British completed its withdrawal from its former mandate, and the nation which Hitler attempted to annihilate was reconstituted almost exactly three years after the death of that monstrosity (an adjective also grossly inadequate for the subject it describes) called Adolf, the total defeat of Nazi Germany, and the last ashes of cremated Jews bodies wafted out of the crematorium chimneys of places like Auschwitz- Birkenau, Belzec, Treblinka, Chelmno, and Sobibor; just to name a few of the several hundred ghastly entities employed by Nazi Germany to apply the “final solution” to the Jewish “problem.”
There was some question among the Jewish people as to what the name of this new, reconstituted, and restored Jewish state should be. Candidates for the title were “Judah,” “Zion,” as well as the ultimate and obvious winner: “Israel.” It had been 1,870 years since even a rump of a Jewish state (Judah) had existed. But those exiles were the obvious and prophesied consequences and outcome of repeated warnings by the God of Israel to both Israel and Judah; all of which went unheeded!!! Again, I feel compelled to repeat what Paul said in I Cor. 10:11: “NOW ALL THESE THINGS HAPPENED TO THEM (Israel and Judah) AS EXAMPLES, AND THEY WERE WRITTEN FOR OUR ADMONITION (chide, reproach, rebuke, reprimand, and reproof) ON WHOM THE ENDS OF THE AGES HAVE COME.”
Keep this in mind: Israel’s and Judah’s early form of ABORTIONS (post-birth abortion by fire; some might now blithely refer to it as a mere “late-term” abortion) played a major role in all of this. What an unspeakable, horrific, catastrophic price to pay for its disobedience to its God; when all He has ever wanted to do is but bless Israel and use them as a poster child for the rest of the us as to what obedience, love, and loyalty to the God of Israel and His Messiah and Christ, Jesus, will do in the face of such obedience.
Notwithstanding, they still as a nation haven’t got it. A remnant of that nation in the future will; but, again, only after even greater suffering than has already occurred (Jer.30:4-15) You say, “What madness!!!” Indeed!!! Yet that is precisely what our nation has been engaged in since 1973, and what, as Israel and Judah did, we are now consigning ourselves to: UNIMAGINABLE CALAMITY!!! There just appears to be no other course for us. With the most pro-abortion administration ever, now poised to take power on January 20, 2021, one can hear nails being driven into our national coffin!
In 1948 Israel would have a population of 600,000. Today the Jewish population is approximately 6.5 to 7 million. But not even with the reconstitution of the State of Israel in 1948 would Israel have the epicenter of Jewish life and meaning: Temple Mount on Mt. Moriah in East Jerusalem (where, unfortunately for us all, the third holiest shrine in all of Islam stands: The Dome of the Rock!). Reacquisition of this location by Israel, which has been Israel’s holiest site since approximately 966 B.C., would come nineteen years later in the midst of the Six Day War on June 7, 1967, when the commander of the Israeli 55th Paratrooper Brigade, Col. Mordechai “Motti” Gur (one “r” please) would announce over Israeli Army Radio from Temple Mount the news that would electrify and send Jews, sectarian and secular alike, and all over the world, into absolute paroxysms of joy: “Temple Mount is ours!” I had no clue in 1967 of this event’s immense and incalculable importance to the God of Israel. There will be even far more important earth shaking events emanating from this site in the years to come which will rattle this world to its core. So Israel had finally recovered her Temple Mount!!!!!
BUT, BUT, BUT, when they could have had it for all those 1,870 years; IF they had JUST OBEYED their God and our God: The God of Israel (Ezek.8:4, and one of many); The Creator of Israel (Isa.43:15); The Lord God of Israel (Josh.24:2; and one of many);The Lord God of Abraham, Isaac, and Israel (IChr.29:18; IIChr.30:6); The Shepherd of Israel (Ps.80:1); The Hope of Israel (Jer.14:8); The Holy One in Israel (Ezek.39:7); The Holy One of Israel; (Isa.1:4, and one of many); The Mighty One of Israel (Isa.1:24); The Strength of Israel (ISam.15:29); The Rock of Israel (IISam.23:3); The Stone of Israel ( Gen.49:24); The Light of Israel (Isa.10:17); The Redeemer of Israel (Isa.49:7); AND THE KING OF ISRAEL (Isa.44:6).
OBVIOUSLY, VERY OBVIOUSLY, AND CONSEQUENTLY LETHALLY, FOR S.I.X.T.Y. M.I.L.L.I.O.N., AND STILL COUNTING, BABIES, AS WELL AS US PERPETRATORS, OF THIS GENTICITAL INFANTICIDE; THEN WE AS A NATION ARE JUST INCAPABLE OF LEARNING FROM ISRAEL’S HISTORY AND CONNECTING THE DOTS: AND FOR THAT REASON, GOD THROUGH ISAIAH HAS WARNED US DOWN THROUGH THE AGES OF OUR FATE: “FOR THE LEADERS OF THIS PEOPLE CAUSE THEM TO ERR, AND THOSE WHO ARE LED BY THEM ARE DESTROYED.” ISAIAH 9:16.
