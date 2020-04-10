I don’t recall when, in my long-ago youth, that I first became aware of a very ugly truth about life: death. Thankfully, it was an abstract realization, not one of family experience. But 1956 was a wake-up call. My 14 year old cousin David Roberts of Denver, Colorado, died of a brain tumor; but he was 800 miles from Magnolia, and so even his death was more abstract than real. But somewhere around Easter of 1957 another death gut-slugged me.
Bobby Joe Johnson was a senior at MHS; football and basketball star; handsome, had more girls than a Sultan had wives; friendly, even to me, a chubby grade nine freshman. On a spring Sunday at Central Baptist, I actually got to sit in the actual presence of and next to this Adonis on the last row in the sanctuary at morning service and it was awesome. The following Tuesday, Bobby climbed into a very tall tree to catch some baby squirrels and either lost his grip or his footing and fell. That following Friday the entire high school of over 400 students went to his funeral in that same sanctuary. I believe it was my first funeral. The service ended and we began to file out of the church, and I was then completely shocked to see Bobby’s open casket in the vestibule. It, too, was a first.
I experienced no theological insights from those events. I was way too stupid and immature for anything like that; but not so stupid and immature to definitely know that I wanted no part of any of that; and I have spent the last 63 years doing what I can to continue to avoid any part of death.
Thankfully over these years, however, God has enabled me through His Son and His Holy Spirit to comprehend the problem and understand the antidote which He has given for this pervasive and globally permeating tragedy. It is this: because of man’s sin, ubiquitous death has come into this world; BUT our loving, merciful, and gracious God has intervened literally, physically and spiritually to defeat, crush, and obliterate infinite death. It is a gift just waiting to be received by deviant and depraved humanity.
Here are just a few reminders from our Holy Triune God:
BUT now Christ is risen from the dead, and has become the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since by man came death, by Man also came the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ all shall be made alive …The last enemy that will be destroyed is death. I Corinthians 15:20-23; 26.
“For the wages of sin is death, BUT the gift of God is eternal life in Jesus Christ our Lord.” John 6:23.
Jesus: “I am the living bread which came down from heaven. If ANYONE eats of this bread, he will live forever; and the bread that I shall give is My flesh (on the cross), which I shall give for the life of the world.” John 7:51.
Jesus: “And this is the will of Him (God) who sent me (Jesus), that EVERYONE who sees the Son and believes in Him (Jesus) may have EVERLASTING LIFE; and I will raise him up at the last day.” John 6:40.
Jesus: “Most assuredly, I say to you, he who believes in Me has everlasting life.” John 6:47.
Jesus: “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me though he may die, yet shall he live and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die.” Period. John 11:25-26.
I am now 77 years of age and death is written all over my age group, but thanks be to God, His Son, and His Spirit I now know this:
That death is not the end; it is not even the beginning of the end; it is just the end of the beginning!!!!!! I will see, walk, and talk with David and Bobby Joe again throughout eternity. Resurrection Sunday made these truths available to us all, even in this era of coronavirus. L’chaim!
