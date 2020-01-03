I hear phrases all the time that ring a bell with my brain. I have to write them down right then — or they are gone. I’m not even sure where I heard this phrase, “What is the next right thing I need to do?”
With the new year ahead of us and most of us are still in “resolutions mode,” we need to ask ourselves, “What is the next right thing I need to do?”
If you are motivated to take a class or learn a new skill — that could be what is right for you. Sure, most of us aim for being more healthy, until that chocolate Valentine’s Day candy is in front of us. But I’m told, “Nothing tastes as good as being healthy — feels.”
One of my goals (I have several to choose from) is to memorize more Scripture this year. I can play, by memory, tons of hymns … but ask me to quote a scripture exactly, and somehow I always end up taking a piece of this one … and that one … and making my own. Which God strictly forbids! I know people memorize huge portions of the Bible successfully, but I’m aiming for a verse or two. Of course to graduate from Personal Evangelism class in Bible College, I had to memorize a bunch of scripture — which is still in the brain correctly … for the most part.
I also have a writing project to finish. My excuse is time, of course. But I have the same amount of hours as everyone else. My goal is to block off that writing time like it’s an interview or work appointment I must keep. Then I must keep it!
I also want to pray more — and pray more specifically. Our church has prayed specifically for an elementary class in our area, the students and teacher. We are hearing of a tremendous revival going on in those hearts. It’s wonderful. Adopt a class and pray for them.
The next right thing … Well, that would take care of thinking wrong thoughts wouldn’t it? That involves “worry,” “envy,” or “jealousy.” Reading your Bible every day is a worthy goal toward the “right thing.”
If you are new to reading the Bible, do not start at the beginning. Genesis is interesting and easy to understand, but Leviticus bogs me down. Read Proverbs 1, on the first day of the month and continue for the whole month. Read Chapter 2 on the second day, and so forth. Then start again after the month ends. That wisdom is invaluable. You’ll love it and I promise you won’t get tired of it. God’s Word is alive, and will be “new” to you each time you read it.
My Bible study partner and I are in Hebrews now, reading chronologically. Today’s reading was Hebrews 12 — the Faith Chapter. I loved reading about the heroes of the Bible — in spite of their mistakes. Paul talks about stripping off the extra weight that would weigh us down — especially the sin that trips us up. Verse 2 reads, “We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith …”
When life, work, or family get you down we need to keep our eyes on Jesus. Verses 3-4 reads, “Think of all the hostility he endured from sinful people; then you won’t become weary and give up. After all, you have not yet given your lives in your struggle against sin.”
We never know when our expiration date is up for this life. Always be mindful of the “next right thing” and press on toward that goal. If you don’t have a relationship with Jesus, that is your “next right thing.” I’m so grateful He loves us so much, He wants a relationship with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.