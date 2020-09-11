They were some smart people in the Bible. Well, let me rephrase that. Some people had a lot of intelligence about building and mining precious stones, but some didn’t have the good sense to stay away from the false idols of the enemy countries around them.
I’ve been reading in Job lately (pronounced … well I can’t think of a word it rhymes with, but it’s not pronounced like the place you go every Monday at 8 a.m.)
Anyway, hopefully you know the story of Mr. Job. He was a righteous man in God’s eyes and the old enemy, satan told God that Job only loved and served Him because of all the blessings bestowed upon him. Well, God decided to put Mr. Job to the test. You can read the details in the Bible, but he lost everything except for his wife and life. Bless her heart, in the heat of things she told Job to curse God and die.
Mrs. Job really makes me think about myself. If we lost all of our possessions, our children and our health, what would I say to my hubby? We’ve survived difficult times before. I would hope I would remind us both that we can “trust in the Lord.” But honestly, there’s a good chance I wouldn’t say anything because a preacher doesn't like a sermon from his wife! But you know how we writers are … I’d probably write a column and suggest he read it! LOL (Laugh out Loud!)
Anyway, in Job Chapter 28, he talks about the precious stones deep in the earth and describes the effort of mining. How did Job find out that big old mountain had good stuff deep inside it? I’m guessing God had to tell him, because I’ve never felt the urge to take a sharp instrument at a huge rock just to see what’s inside.
When they built Solomon’s temple, they didn’t have huge earth moving equipment. How did they cut those stones so perfectly off site and move them? I do know the scripture says there was so much gold and silver used in the building efforts that the silver was considered a junk metal.
How did the Children of Israel build the pyramids? Of course I’ve seen the movie versions … but still that was quite a building project.
Then think about the ark and master builder Mr. Noah! Wow, now that’s a building project. There could be no design flaws or leaks. The lives of his family and all the animals were on his shoulders.
When you get a great idea do you think it just popped into your mind accidentally? Maybe it did. But I know when I get a great idea … I try to discern if it came from God. (I can see your eyes rolling. I get good ideas once in a while!)
There are more ancient building sites in South America that smart people of today, still can’t explain.
We watched Sight and Sound’s production of Jonah again and when the people of Nineveh repented, it broke my heart. That’s the repentance our nation needs. We have strayed so far from the Godly principles our nation was founded on. God convicted hearts then, He can do it again. But bless Jonah’s heart. Because the people of Nineveh were so wicked, and killed his father, he wanted God to punish them. He didn’t want them to repent. He was mad when they did repent and God forgave them.
The Bible is full of real people with real conflicts and situations. God didn’t sugar coat anything. He presented multi-dimensional real people for us to learn from.
Individuals and nations really did repent and turn back to God. We still can, too. Pray for wisdom for our leaders and ourselves. Whether you need to know how to build a pyramid in your back yard or squeeze another dollar out of your budget … or find that missing penny in your bank statement. God wants to be involved in every portion of your life. He’s waiting to hear from you now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.