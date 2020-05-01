When the circumstances around something stinky needs to change, we don’t put it off too long or the whole neighborhood could revolt!
I love to walk outside. But if I walk in my neighborhood on trash day, I’ve learned to hold my breath as I pass each trash can as it patiently waits for the truck to come by. (Thank you trash men. You have a very important job and provide an extremely necessary service!!!)
The sermon I heard this past week dealt with the hope that comes from a changed attitude. If you are like me, you’re getting very tired of this coronavirus mess. But having a bad attitude about it, only makes things worse. I should be thankful for a job that I can do from home. I’m thankful the fridge and pantry are stocked. I’m actually getting tired of wearing blue jeans and socks every day. It feels good to dress nice again. Watch out Zoom and Google Hangouts. Maybe I won’t look so scary next time!
The text was taken from Habakkuk Chapter 3. (That will be a great project for you. FInd that book in the Bible!)
We’ve got two choices, we can see things from the view of an optimist or a pessimistic person. Really, we need a good mix of the two for a happy medium. But Habakkuk learned to change from complaining to praying. Did you have to teach your children to complain? Nope! Somehow we come by that naturally (I’m sure that’s from the father’s side of things!) When we complain, we are telling the enemy right where to aim. We can’t see the blessings through the complaints.
There is also hope when we change “considering” to “pondering.” When Habakkuk considered, he just focused on the bad that was going on. When he pondered, he started wondering what God was up to and the good that could come from it. Current situations make us ponder, “What is God up to?”
God showed Habakkuk that He’s a God of action. (I like a man of action!) The scripture also says God stood. God knew and could see everything that was going on — just as He still does today.
I’m amazed at how much longer everything seems to take to work from home. To save documents and pictures a specific way, in a location my coworkers can find and use for newsprint is crazy. And as I’m jumping through hoops, I remind myself that God understands everything and I think He’s proud of me for figuring it out. (Sometimes!) Then “you know who that lives in this house with me” reminds me that everyone is making sacrifices for the good of our community. (He’s not supposed to preach to me other than Sunday, but that’s not always the case.)
Habakkuk learned that there is hope when we change from crying to praising, regardless of the pain.
We have a bazillion reasons to be thankful and praise the Lord. Even when circumstances are very, very bad. If you look hard enough, you will find something to be thankful for. We can rest in God. That’s not an easy response. But that’s the ONLY thing we can do when we can’t control what is happening around us. Second, we can rejoice. Jesus Christ died on a cross to cover our sins. We can have a relationship with the GOD of the UNIVERSE!!! That’s so much better than meeting a famous person. The same God who controls all those twinkling stars every night, wants to sit right beside me and hear about my concerns and prayers. And because He is God, He can hear yours at the very same time. Omnipresent is the fancy word for being here and there all at the same time.
Next, I will rely on God. Habakkuk learned to rest and rely on His Heavenly Father to supply His needs. Now, we need to focus on what God is doing. What is He wanting to accomplish in this pandemic? Many people have already seen some great things come from this world-wide tragedy.
When things get stinky, it’s past time to change the diaper, take out the trash, or take a shower! If your attitude is stinky, it’s time to change that, too.
Focus on God and you’ll be able to pull off an attitude change that won’t stink up the house or the neighborhood.
A bad attitude is like a flat tire. You can't go anywhere without changing it.
