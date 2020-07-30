For my wife, it was a symbol of the day she was born — daffodils. Growing up, she always had fresh-picked daffodils for her birthday. We got married and found ourselves living where daffodils don't grow early in the year. So, as my honey's birthday approached each year, I found a florist who sold daffodils, for her to have daffodils on her birthday. Even though they were very beautiful, the sad secret is they didn't last long ... just like most of the flowers in the florist shop. They started to die as soon as they got cut from their stem.
Someone has said that you and I are living in a "cut-flower civilization." We look like we're alive, but we're really cut off from the source of our life. That would be the God who designed us, wired us and planned us. He is, as the Bible says, "The author of life" (Acts 3:15). As spiritual "cut flowers," it's not that we don't try to generate life on our own. But no matter who or what we try, that strange loneliness and emptiness keep creeping back into our soul. What we don't realize is that our loneliness is cosmic loneliness. Our emptiness is cosmic emptiness. We are missing the God who made us.
The Bible describes our true spiritual condition in eight sobering words. They're found in Isaiah 59:2, "Your iniquities [sins or wrongdoings] have separated you from your God." Think of that. Separated from God. In this life that means never finding the purpose of your life; never finding the love that can satisfy your heart.
At the end of this life, "separated from God" means an unspeakable eternity. In the single word the Bible uses, it means hell. God did not put up the wall that keeps us from Him — we did. Those "iniquities" are made up of every time we have done things the way we wanted to do it, instead of God's way. Over a lifetime, it's impossible to add all those up. But each sin, each "me first" choice, has put another brick in the wall.
So, separated from the One our life came from, we're slowly dying inside. And every day is one day closer to the ultimate separation of an eternity away from God, of paying sin's horrific death penalty ourselves.
But in spite of the way you and I have marginalized our Creator and ignored Him, He wasn't willing to let us be cut off from Him forever. Nope! To reconnect us to Him required the greatest act of love in the history of the human race. In the Bible's words, "This is how God showed His love among us: He sent His one and only Son into the world that we might live through Him" (1 John 4:9).
So Jesus came and died, to remove the sin-wall that keeps us cut off from God. In fact, when He was dying on that cross, He was cut off from God the Father so you would never have to be.
That's why your decision about what you do with Jesus is the ultimate life-or-death decision you'll ever make. Because as the Bible makes very clear, "God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have life" (1 John 5:11-12). Either you have the Son of God in your heart and you have life forever, or you don't have the Son of God in your heart and you will miss eternal life.
You "have the Son of God" when you open your heart to Him, trusting Him as your only hope of having your sins forgiven, of having that wall between you and God finally come down, of going to heaven when you die. It's all about Jesus and whether you say yes or no to Him. And you could say "yes" to Him today and tell Him, "Jesus, I'm Yours. I've run my life. That's wrong. You died for that. I am Yours beginning today."
That's the life you were made for. That's the God you were made for. We want to help you get that relationship with Him started at ANewStory.com. Please, don’t risk another day without Him.
© Ronald P. Hutchcraft 2020
