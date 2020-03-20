The talking donkey — one of my favorite passages.
Maybe I should back up.
The Children of Israel are traveling through the plains of Moab and camped along the Jordan River. Balak was the son of Zippor the Moab king, and everyone was “sick with dread” because of these people. “Now this company will lick up everything around us, as an ox licks up the grass of the field.” (Sort of sounds like empty shelves at the grocery store to me.)
Balak knew of a man in the area who sort of lived a Godly life and worshiped the same God as the Children of Israel. Balaam wasn’t perfect, but those around him knew he worshiped the true and living God — the same as the Children of Israel. The king noticed.
So the king sent messengers to Balaam. “I don’t like these new neighbors. Please come and curse them for me.” (That’s the Donna version.) Then I like what he admitted, “Your prayers get answered.”
At least when the men approached him with this job offer, he said “Stay here tonight, and let me pray about it.” (How often do we just jump into ‘our’ plan and not pray about it first?)
God told him not to go. Do not curse the Children of Israel —”They are blessed.”
The next morning Balaam refused again and sent them on their way. The king continued to send high ranking guys and offered silver and gold. Balaam explains, you can offer all you want but I can’t curse them. But let’s pray about it.
This time God came to Balaam and told him if they ask again, you can go. But you can only say what I tell you to say.
To me, this sounds like a parent who knows a sleepover is not the best activity on a school night … but it is the king’s kid who is inviting … So I guess. Go ahead.
Even though God allowed it, He was not happy that Balaam went. This is where the Angel of the Lord hindered him three times before Balaam got smart enough to listen to his donkey.
(You’ll just have to read this story in Numbers 22. I love it!) I think God was trying to get the attention of Balaam and reinforce how serious this little trip was. (Don’t we often dabble with activities that we really shouldn’t?)
To save my word count, the quick version is, the donkey protected Baalam from the angel three times, but was struck each time by his master. The last time, (Que the music.) “God opens the mouth of the donkey.” I just wonder how many animals would love to say what they were thinking about us crazy humans! Balaam doesn’t hesitate to converse with his donkey.
When God opens Balaam’s eyes he sees that the donkey saved his life. The Angel tells Balaam, “I was ready to kill you and let the donkey live.” Then Balaam wises up and says he will go home.
But now, that’s not an option. God allows him to continue, but he can only speak what God tells him to speak. (I think that statement has really sunk in this time.)
Balaam tells the king he can’t curse them. But the king tries three times to set up altars with different vantage points, but Balaam still doesn’t curse them. Still just blessings — lots of wonderful blessings. No curses.
This makes me think of so many people thinking they can make their own way to approach God. If I spend all this time and money, surely God will hear me and do what I say.
But that’s not God’s way. God is Holy and we have to follow His plan for redemption. All the trouble our nation, the world — is in … God is trying to get our attention. “Follow me,” He commands.
Sometimes as parents we had to give in and let our child find out on his own that what he wanted was not the best way. We knew it wouldn’t harm them permanently … We allowed the lesson, or the trial so they could learn from it.
God is a very loving Heavenly Father who wants no one to perish. He wants everlasting life for everyone. But we can only come to God through a relationship with Jesus Christ. Not our works or good deeds. Not our money. Not our smarts. Jesus says, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father, but by me.” If you come to Jesus, He will not turn you away.
