As I open a blank document to begin this column, I have lots of thoughts swirling around in my head. The song recently playing on the radio was a Steven Curtis Chapman song, “It’s all Yours.”
He begins the song by talking about walking the streets of London and seeing hopeless faces, the dirt roads of Uganda and the scars of war.
Then he writes of hearing the children in Africa singing about a God who rescues, heals and restores and he’s reminded that everything belongs to God. The stars in the sky and the depths of the ocean floor.
God does so much for us — to get our attention. There are so many heavy hearts in the world. It seems each day this week, I’ve heard of another person I know having to make a trip to the hospital, and some slipping into eternity — way too early for our time table. People are hurting.
To some unbelievers it might seem that God doesn’t care and is just laughing at all the horrible things going on in the world. But that’s not true.
Remember Queen Vashti in the Bible? Her husband King Xerxes reigned over 127 provinces stretching from India to Ethiopia. He threw a party that lasted 180 days. Let that sink in. He invited all his military officers of Persia and Media as well as princes and nobles of the provinces. That’s six months of partying.
The Bible states, “It was a tremendous display of the opulent wealth of his empire and the pomp and splendor of his majesty. When it was all over, the king gave a banquet for all the people, from the greatest to the least who were in the fortress of Susa.”
This party, for the locals, only lasted seven days and was held in the palace courtyard. He had an open bar and no limits were placed on the drinking.
Thankfully, I’ve led, and I chose to lead a very sheltered life. But I have been around events where people have had too much to drink. It’s embarrassing and uncomfortable.
Vashti refuses the king’s request to parade around in front of the locals and makes the king mad. I don’t blame Queen Vashti one bit!
To her defense, she was hosting a banquet for the women in her part of the royal palace. She was busy!!!
All of this unrest in the palace of Xerxes causes the queen to lose her place in the kingdom and the search begins for a new queen.
Basically, all the young beautiful maidens were kidnapped and brought to the palace.
After spending a year with beauty treatments, each young lady was given to the king for a night.
Can you imagine the horror for young Esther? Esther was an orphan who lived with her exiled cousin, Mordecai in Susa.
The book of Esther is a fascinating story of God’s providence for the Jewish people. Esther is chosen as the new queen, without anyone knowing she is a Jew. A powerful, wicked man talks the king into setting a date where all the Jews can be killed.
God uses Esther and Mordecai to spare the Jewish people. I would never have thought of the solution that Mordecai came up with — must have been divine intervention.
So, with all the sorrow going on in the world today, I think of Queen Vashti. She stood up for her principles, but lost her position and title as queen. But now, we can see it was for the greater good. I wonder if she knew the Lord. Maybe she and Esther had lunch together and Vashti became a believer and realized the important position she played in saving the Jews. What if she had given in to the desires of the drunk king and his guests?
This world does belong to God. We've made quite a mess of things (sin!) but God is letting us each have a chance at free will. But I’ll be honest. I don’t want to live a life for “me.” I want to live the life God has planned for me.
There’s a lot of freedom, joy and peace knowing God is in control and hopefully I am doing His will. If not, He’s been known to give me a loving nudge in the right direction.
So don’t be afraid during these crazy times. Sure the enemy is having quite the party. But the day will come when God says, “That’s enough. It’s over.”
I pray when that day comes each one of us will have chosen the winning side — Jesus Christ, God’s perfect son who gave His life to rescue us from evil and give us everlasting life.
