We’ve all seen the “I Dream of Jeannie” type episodes where someone is granted a wish. Well, that happened to King David’s son Solomon as he prepared to take the throne. King David told his advisors, “He’s young, he doesn’t know what he’s doing.” Wouldn’t you hate to start a new job and know that’s what your dad thought about you?
It appears that Solomon already knew he needed help in leading the nation of Israel.
“Getting wisdom is the most important thing you can do! And with your wisdom, develop common sense and good judgment,” famous words of King Solomon recorded in Proverbs 4:7.
The New Testament version states in James 1:5, “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him.”
My Bible reading right now is about King Solomon. The scriptures say he was so knowledgeable about everything, that people came from miles around to hear him speak and bring him gifts.
But he didn’t begin his career that way. A half brother had already claimed the kingdom as King David prepared to die. The prophet Nathan and Bathsheba stepped in and reminded David he promised that Solomon would be king.
I think it’s interesting that the process involved Solomon riding King David’s mule to Gihon where Zadok the priest anointed him with a horn of oil, then blew the horn and all the people shouted, “Long live King Solomon.” They really knew how to throw an inauguration party, didn’t they — mule limo included.
Solomon even prayed and asked God why he was going to be king instead of his father. “I am a little child; I do not know how to go out or come in.” Then he bragged on God’s people and asked, “Therefore give to your servant an understanding heart to judge your people, that I may discern between good and evil. For who is able to judge these great people of yours?”
God told Solomon, “Because you have asked this thing, and have not asked long life for yourself, nor have asked riches for yourself, nor asked the life of your enemies, but have asked for yourself understanding to discern justice …”
So God told Solomon He would give him a wise and understanding heart as well as riches and honor. Wow!
King Soloman said, “Your own soul is nourished when you are kind; it is destroyed when you are cruel.” (Proverbs 11:17 Living Bible)
That fits right in with the times we are living. Being kind is not only the right thing to do, but it is good for us.
Ready for more wisdom? “A good name is rather to be chosen than riches.” Living a life of honesty and kindness puts a good taste in people’s mouths about your name. They don’t run and hide because you're a liar and thief when they hear your name.
If you’ve never developed the habit of reading the Bible regularly, Proverbs is a great place to start. There are 31 chapters, and you can do a chapter a day. The definition of proverb is “a condensed but memorable saying embodying some important fact of experience that is taken as true by many people.”
Of course, King Solomon was human and for a wise man, he made some big mistakes. He took his eyes off of the one true God and let beautiful women from other countries sway his thoughts.
I’ve heard preachers I admire pray they be found faithful until the end. They don’t want to mess up a good testimony and life well lived at the last minute. Of course, they still belong to God, but they want to hear that phrase, “You’re a good and faithful servant,” as they enter Heaven’s gates.
During these difficult times, we must keep our eyes on God and pray for wisdom. It doesn’t cost anything but your time to ask. Our leaders need wisdom. And those who don’t have a relationship with Jesus Christ need the wisdom to see what they need. Spend some time with Solomon’s thoughts about life today.
