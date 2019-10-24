BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Bobcats have another tough draw this week.
The 4A-1 is full of competitive teams and the Bobcats will get another dose of one on Friday night as they line up against Pea Ridge.
The start time for the contest is at 7 p.m.
Berryville has fallen on tough times and have dropped four conference games in a row. However, Bobcat coach Doug Shott is looking for “effort for four quarters,” he said.
Shott pointed to things that he needs to see from his team in order to have success.
“We must maintain our blocks on offense and keep our lanes on defense to keep them contained,” said the coach.
Pea Ridge is currently tied with Shiloh Christian at the top of the 4A-1 with a 4-0 record. The Blackhawks are 4-3 overall.
Berryville is 0-4 in league play and tied with Green Forest for seventh place. The Bobcats are 2-5 overall.
The conference has a log jam in the middle of the pack. Lincoln, Gentry, Gravette and Prairie Grove are all 2-2 in league play.
Heading into the game, the Bobcats are still focused on winning football games.
“The kids know we will have to play well to win these next three games,” said Shott. “They have been focused on getting better each day.”
Shott stated that “pride still matters in this world and it’s a great day to be a Bobcat.”
Team members of the Berryville Bobcats include: Francesco Pizzetti; Tristen Lodwick; Tristan Updegraff; Dominic Henry; Brayden Hill; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Joshua Estrada; J.D. Smith; Armando Mojica; Freddy Roque; Jarrett Stringer; Tyler Payne; Caleb Record; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Dylan Sperduto; Zach Boaz; Austin Franklin; Brett Parsons; Landen Pittman; Beau Record; Jace Walker; Damian Helmlinger; Carlos Escobar; Bodey Teter; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Colton Record; Kelton Davidson; C.J. Escobar; Haydon Williams; Scotland Lucas; Braden Scrivner; Sterling Strait; and Kennon Hellingen. Managers include: Emily Broseus; Lexi Ranbolt; and Grace Weege. The head coach of the Bobcats is Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Derek Aynes; Jesse Frost; and Ryan Whetham.
