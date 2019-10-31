BERRYVILLE — A 2-1 non-conference start for Berryville has been followed by a struggling 0-5 run in 4A-1 football this year.
The final game of the season at Bobcat Stadium pairs the home team against the Tigers of Prairie Grove.
Prairie Grove is on the outside looking in for a spot in the Class 4A State Football Playoffs and are in desperate need for a win after falling short in their last three ballgames.
Berryville is in the same situation and would need to win the remainder of the schedule to have an outside chance at the postseason.
Bobcat head coach Doug Shott is aware of what Prairie Grove brings to the table in this matchup.
“They are a Wing T offense and a 3-4 defense,” Shott commented about the Tigers. “They run the buck sweep, the middle trap, isolation and reverse well. They also pursue the ball well.”
Practice this week for the Bobcats has been about execution and stopping the ground game. The coach is expecting his team to play tough for four quarters.
“Play tough man football and control the ball,” Shott said would be the key to the game.”
The Berryville coach’s message prior to the game will hit hard to his team.
“Pride still matters in this world,” Shott finished.
Kickoff at Bobcat Stadium will be at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Berryville Bobcats include: Francesco Pizzetti; Tristen Lodwick; Tristan Updegraff; Dominic Henry; Brayden Hill; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Joshua Estrada; J.D. Smith; Armando Mojica; Freddy Roque; Jarrett Stringer; Tyler Payne; Caleb Record; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Dylan Sperduto; Zach Boaz; Austin Franklin; Brett Parsons; Landen Pittman; Beau Record; Jace Walker; Damian Helmlinger; Carlos Escobar; Bodey Teter; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Colton Record; Kelton Davidson; C.J. Escobar; Haydon Williams; Scotland Lucas; Braden Scrivner; Sterling Strait; and Kennon Hellingen. Managers include: Emily Broseus; Lexi Ranbolt; and Grace Weege. The head coach of the Bobcats is Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Derek Aynes; Jesse Frost; and Ryan Whetham.
