VILONIA — A shift in offensive styles takes a few years to develop.
Friday night at Vilonia, Harrison will see the second season of the Spread at Vilonia. The Goblins will play Vilonia beginning at 7 p.m. at Phillip Weaver Field.
“Yes,” was the reply when Harrison coach Joel Wells was asked about the transitioning to a new offense. “They are in year two, so I think they are there.”
The Eagles are depending on a young sophomore quarterback to lead the team.
“Their young quarterback is very good,” said Wells when he started to talk about the Eagle offense. “They have a great running game to match him. They look very good on offense.”
Wells continued his praise of his opponent.
“I think we all knew Vilonia was going to be a lot better this year,” he said. “They have some very good pieces on offense that make them very dangerous.”
While the Eagles are a dangerous team, the Goblins have the ability to put up some numbers themselves. Harrison scored 49 points last week against Clarksville. Last season the Goblins hung 62 on Vilonia. It was their largest offensive output of the 2018 season.
“They will play hard on defense,” said Wells. “We need to take advantage of our speed to put them in some bad spots.”
Harrison will not be the only top Class 5A team that Vilonia has faced this season. The Eagles have played Little Rock Christian, who is tied with the Goblins for the No. 1 spot in Class 5A and they are tied with Harrison for the No. 5 spot overall in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll.
Little Rock Christian defeated Vilonia, 56-20 during Week 1 of the season. Maumelle ran past the Eagles, 49-19 in the second week of the season.
“I think anytime you play up it helps prepare for the speed of your opponent,” said Wells about the Vilonia schedule.
Vilonia then defeated Beebe before whipping Alma and Huntsville in 5A-West play to make their record 3-2 on the season.
Team members of the Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Seabastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jake Barrett; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Jacob Dean; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholson; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.