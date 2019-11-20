Friday’s Class 5A State Football Playoff matchup for Harrison in the quarterfinals pairs them against a formidable foe in Pulaski Academy.
The Bruins have ended the season for the Goblins the last two years in the playoffs.
Last season’s only loss for Harrison was a 75-54 defeat to the Bruins in the semifinals. In 2017, Harrison suffered a 57-20 loss at the hands of Pulaski Academy in the quarterfinals.
The Goblins will look to create a new pattern against the Bruins on Friday — this time on their own turf.
Harrison enters the game with an undefeated 11-0 record after defeating Batesville last Friday by a 49-14 score while PA travels for the game with a 9-2 record and come off a 63-34 win over Magnolia.
The Bruins’ first defeat of the year was in Week 1 to Ravenwood High School during a non-conference road game at Brentwood, Tenn. Their conference opener this season was a 63-61 loss at Little Rock Christian Academy which ended a multi-year streak of wins against Arkansas high schools. They’ve convincingly won six straight since then.
Harrison has their own streak going in relation to the Bruins.
“We haven’t lost a game to anyone other than PA since October of 2017,” Goblin head coach Joel Wells commented. “We have seen them twice, both at their place so this will be different playing at home.”
Harrison’s players, coaches and fans know that this will be the toughest contest of the season to date.
Wells had a quick response when asked if there was a team the Goblins played this season that had any resemblance to the Bruins, “No, not even close.”
The Bruins are averaging more than 57 points per game and are aggressive on offense.
“They attack you from all angles,” Wells noted about the PA offense. “They make you defend the entire field. What makes them so hard to defend is the fact that their quarterback can run so well.”
The Bruins quarterback, senior Braden Bratcher, is second on the team rushing with 552 yards and six touchdowns behind their 1,000-yard sophomore running back Joe Himon who has 13 touchdowns.
“Unlike most teams, they don't have any imposters on offense,” said Wells. “You have to defend them all. Their running back is very fast and their receivers are strong and run great routes. They are very difficult to defend.”
Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 31.5 points per game this year and Harrison will have to put touchdowns on the scoreboard to have a chance at victory.
“They gamble on defense,” Wells mentioned. “They make negative yardage plays or they give up big plays. They really don't care if you score because they get the ball back.”
The Goblin coach knows what it will take to win and what they need to avoid.
“We need to control the ball and limit their possessions,” said the coach. “If we have to defend 100 snaps, it will be a long night. If we can defend 60, then we will have a great chance to win.
“Our biggest concern is recovering kicks,” Wells continued. “If we do that we will be there in the end.”
The Harrison coach concluded with what he has told his team and what he sees from them.
“Our guys know what’s at stake and who we are playing,” Wells finished. “We are going to cut it loose, have fun and play great football.”
F.S. Garrison Stadium will be the site for the quarterfinal matchup with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Follow the quarter-by-quarter scoring on the Daily Times Facebook page. A complete game story will be in Saturday’s edition of the Times.
