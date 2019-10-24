GREEN FORESTS — The 4A-1 has been a crowded field this season and the Tigers of Green Forest are feeling the effect.
Green Forest will look for its first conference win of the season on Friday night at Bill Gotto Field when they face the Lions of Gravette.
Gravette is coming off its second conference win after defeating Berryville last week by a 29-7 score.
Green Forest scored a pair of touchdowns last Friday against Lincoln, but ultimately were defeated by the Wolves, 41-14.
“Getting better,” was Tiger head coach Bobby Bishop’s response to what will be the focus during practice this week.
The coach has a question that he looks to answer on Friday.
“Can we improve defensively enough to be competitive in the 4A,” Bishop responded when asked what he hopes to see answered.
Preparation for the football Tigers this week has been steady.
“Just like always,” the coach described practice. “Hours of film study, lots of 7-on-7, pass-rush periods and work on individual technique.”
Gravette and Green Forest are similar in numbers.
Both teams are averaging 30 points allowed on defense while Gravette is scoring 18.4 points per game and Green Forest is scoring 11.5 points.
“They are very good on offense,” said the coach about the upcoming opponent. “They spread out and distribute the ball to all zones of the field, stretch the field both vertically and horizontally and have an outstanding tailback. They are very aggressive defensively with good tacklers and run an odd front defense.”
The coach identified what it will take to have a chance the first conference win.
“Tackling and playing sound defense,” Bishop noted would be the keys to the game. “We need ball control and execution offensively.”
Bishop’s message to the Tigers prior to the game will be straight and to the point.
“Go play, full speed, every play,” exclaimed the coach. “Don’t take plays off. All 11 doing your job on a 100 percent basis.”
Kickoff at Bill Gotto Field on the campus of Green Forest High School is set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Green Forest Tigers include: Gabriel Holland; Myo Hto; Soe Lah; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Evan Anderson; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Alberto Martinez; Reiley Gordon; Gage Lowe; Devon Divall; Hayden Alvard; Jordy DeLeon; Jazmany Lopez; Dalton Randolph; Rodolpho Mendoza; Aron Divall; Max Jones; Devon Wethern; Zane Kauffman; Jordan Perez; Oscar Madrigal; Ray Foster; Adrian Serna; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez. The head coach of the Tigers is Bobby Bishop. Assistant coaches include: Brandon Stone; Ben West; Tyler Harness; Daniel Fitts; and Skylar Fowler.
