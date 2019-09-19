WEST FORK — It was a fluke play that beat Green Forest last week. The Tigers are working hard to make sure that they are on the winning side of the scoreboard this week.
Opposite Commerce, Okla. last week, the Tigers lost by a touchdown. It was a tough loss for Green Forest — one that coach Bobby Bishop hopes the team will bounce back from.
“I believe they have,” he said when asked if the kids came back after a tough loss. “They’ve been here, working with good attitudes. We’ll see Friday night in West Fork.”
Heading into the game, the Tigers are not suffering from any major injuries.
“All 28 are alive and kicking,” said the coach. “We’ve got a few bumps and bruises.”
Green Forest’s defense will have to be ready for the West Fork offense that they will face.
“They pound the ball inside and do a good job of controlling the ball,” said Bishop. “They run a lot of Double Wing options.”
The Green Forest offense will have a test in the West Fork defense.
“On film they look to be physical up front,” said the coach. “I expect them to load the box in an even front when we’re in the I formation. They will switch it to an odd front stack defense when we spread out. Since we are struggling to complete passes, I expect them to play man coverage.”
Bishop looked to the keys to winning the game.
“Well, we have to do a better job in two phases of the game — offense and kicking game — than what we did against Commerce,” he said. “Our pass protection was not good last week nor was our punt protection. We’ve hopefully addressed those issued this week.
“Also, we had some very untimely penalties on long runs last week,” continued the coach. “That happens when you play a lot of young kids. It’s critical that we play a much cleaner game and reduce those self-inflicted wounds.”
Kick off is at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Green Forest will be back in action on Monday night at 5:30 with eighth-grade and junior varsity action on Bill Gotto Field.
Team members of the Green Forest Tigers include: Gabriel Holland; Myo Hto; Soe Lah; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Evan Anderson; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Alberto Martinez; Reiley Gordon; Gage Lowe; Devon Divall; Hayden Alvard; Jordy DeLeon; Jazmany Lopez; Dalton Randolph; Rodolpho Mendoza; Aron Divall; Max Jones; Devon Wethern; Zane Kauffman; Jordan Perez; Oscar Madrigal; Ray Foster; Adrian Serna; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez. The head coach of the Tigers is Bobby Bishop. Assistant coaches include: Brandon Stone; Ben West; Tyler Harness; Daniel Fitts; and Skylar Fowler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.