MARSHALL — Marshall’s first winning streak in 10 years was followed by a three-game skid against the top of the 3A-2.
Friday’s opponent for the Bobcats is the current No. 2 team in the regional conference.
Clinton comes in with a 3-1 conference record and 7-1 overall. The Yellow Jackets are riding a four-game winning streak and their only loss of the season was to undefeated Harding Academy in the first game of the 3A-2 slate.
“Clinton is a good football team,” Marshall head coach Greg Bigham stated. “They have an established program where the kids grow up learning a system. They base their offense in the Wing T, so they have a strong run game but pass it effectively too. Defensively, they run a 4-3, which is a little different than we see most of the year.”
The final home game of the season brings excitement as well as motivation for the Bobcat players.
“It’s senior night for us,” Bigham commented. “We want to play well and make some memories for our seniors. We must establish ourselves offensively and slow down their running game. I’m just looking for execution from our players. We need to get that momentum back that we had during our three-game winning streak.”
The coach reflected on his first year as the Bobcat leader.
“Final home game and it’s winding down so fast,” said the coach. “But we are progressing as a program and we are still hoping we can get in the playoffs, so a lot of positives for our first year.
The Bobcats have an opportunity to get into the playoffs, a win on Friday would greatly help their cause.
Kickoff at Bobcat Stadium is at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Marshall Bobcats include: Isaac Ragland; Jose Neto; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Tyler Horton; Mason Beck; Dagyn Williams; Colton Moore; Hunter House; Derrick Hoskinds; Logan Sandefur; Lance Bauder; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Tom Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The Bobcats are coached by Greg Bigham. The assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
