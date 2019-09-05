MARSHALL — The Marshall Bobcats are ready to open their home season.
After dropping a highly contested, 12-8, decision last week to Two Rivers in Ola, Marshall will be playing Hector in its first game at home during the 2019 season.
Both teams will be looking for its first win of the season.
Hector put up 22 points against neighbor Atkins, but lost the contest, 45-22.
Kick off for the game will be at 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
Team members of the Marshall Bobcats include: Isaac Ragland; Jose Neto; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Tyler Horton; Mason Beck; Dagyn Williams; Colton Moore; Hunter House; Derrick Hoskinds; Logan Sandefur; Lance Bauder; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Tom Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The Bobcats are coached by Greg Bigham. The assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
