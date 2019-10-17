MARSHALL — The Bobcats of Marshall and the Yellow Jackets of Mountain View are currently sitting in the middle of the 3A-2 standings.
Friday’s game between the two teams could be an important matchup in deciding berths to the state tournament.
Both teams hold 3-3 overall records and are 1-1 in the conference standings.
Marshall is having its best season in a decade and the team results are reflecting from the players.
“I think being a football Bobcat is beginning to be important to our kids,” Marshall head coach Greg Bigham commented. “They are proud of what they have accomplished thus far this year and know it’s because they have put in the time and work.”
Marshall is averaging over 34 points per game and holding its opponents to 24 points per game. The Bobcats will look to continue that advantage on Friday.
Mountain View fits the mold according to the numbers as an underdog in this game.
The Yellow Jackets are averaging just over 23 points on offense and allowing 30.
The conference matchup is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium.
