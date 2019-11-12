YELLVILLE — After 10 weeks of football, the Yellville-Summit Panthers have extended their season and their football bond for another week.
After defeating Marshall on Friday night, the Panthers are the No. 5 seed from the 3A-2 in the Class 3A State Football Playoffs. Yellville-Summit will travel to Newport for the Friday night contest.
Over the course of the season the group has grown as a team and have developed friendships that will last a lifetime.
Last week the Panthers had their "last 40s" which was explained by Panther coach Lucas Morris.
"We lineup all of the upperclassmen," started the coach. "Each of the seniors will run their last 40 while the younger ones clap and cheer them on. Afterward, we spread out the seniors and everyone gets a one-on-one with each senior until we are done.
"This year with 10 seniors it took over two hours," continued the coach. "The sophomores came back the next day asking that we never do that again. There were too many tears. They hadn't realized the bonds they had created with each of them individually."
The leadership of the seniors have moved to the junior class.
"Kyle Dobbs (junior) has started a chat group with all of the sophomores to keep their spirits up and motivate them throughout the season," said Morris. "His actions may lead into a big brother program for our teams. The sophomores have all talked to me about it and are already picking out eighth-graders to be their little brothers."
After the win Friday night, Morris addressed the team.
"This is the first class in a while to go to the playoffs every year that they were in high school," said the coach. "We get an extra week of football. Let's continue the fun."
Team members of the Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.