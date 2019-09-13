Two old rivals will meet on the gridiron on Friday night in Harrison.
In the Goblins’ first game at home, Harrison will pit its defense against a Siloam Springs team that can score some points.
The Panthers come into the game at 1-1. Siloam Springs averages 29.5 points a game which will challenges Harrison’s defense that allows eight points a contest.
When the two meets, there will be reflections of their opponent’s offense.
“They run a similar offense to us,” said Harrison coach Joel Wells. “They use their quarterback in the run game which makes you defend 11 and that is always difficult.”
With the Panthers running their Spread offense, the other side of the football is where the Panthers hang their hat.
“Their defensive line is the strength of their team,” said Wells. “They are big and very physical up front and could be a tough match up for us.”
When Wells was asked if Siloam Springs was the hardest hitting team to date, he replied. “Yes, by far. Siloam (Springs) will be our biggest challenge so far. They are big and physical.”
The Panthers are in the second year of Brandon Craig as their head coach.
“Coach Craig has done an outstanding job,” said Wells about his counterpart. “He has changed the culture and they play hard and believe they can win. I am very impressed by him.”
There is another aspect to the game that Siloam Springs has this season. That is experience.
“They have some good seniors who have played a lot of football,” said Wells. “They are well coached and will push our team to play well.”
Wells knows what the Goblins must do to be successful against Siloam Springs.
“We must limit our mistakes on offense and not give up any big plays on defense,” he said. “We must use our speed to our advantage.”
Entering the game, Wells points to something that he feels his team must do in order to be successful against the Panthers.
“We have not played well in the first half against them two of the last three years,” he said. “We need to be ready to play at kick off.”
It is Patriots Night at F.S. Garrison Stadium. The contest begins at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Sebastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jake Barrett; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Jacob Dean; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholson; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
