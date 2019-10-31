HUNTSVILLE — Harrison is picked to be a big winner on Friday night in a post-Halloween 5A-West game for the Goblins at Huntsville.
The Goblins are continuing their winning ways with an undefeated season thus far and look to ride the wave of momentum after a 35-0 shutout win last week against Alma.
The final road game of the regular season for Harrison puts them against a struggling Huntsville team that is currently in a six-game losing streak since beating Berryville in the second game of the year.
“They are a very young team that has had a rough conference season,” Harrison head coach Joel Wells noted about the Eagles. “They are well coached and will be prepared. They have struggled with injuries and numbers.”
Harrison is averaging over 35 points per contest and Wells is aware of the defense that the Goblins will be facing.
“They are a 4-2-5 defense that will attack from the edge.” Wells noted.
The Goblins have more than enough reasons to play hard on Friday night.
“We are playing for a conference title,” Wells exclaimed. “With a win, we will clinch the number one seed and at least a share of the conference. That is motivation enough.
“We need to go play Goblin football and play with energy,” the coach continued.
Last season’s game against Huntsville was one of Harrison’s highest scoring outputs of the season.
The Goblins defeated the Eagles by a 56-14 mark at F.S. Garrison Stadium. Harrison will look to mirror that this week and maybe one better.
Harrison held Alma to zero points last week and will have the opportunity to double their efforts with back-to-back shutouts as Huntsville has been held scoreless twice this year and are averaging less than six points per game during their current losing streak.
Regardless of the score, Wells has pushed his message this year.
“Play hard and have fun,” Wells finished.
Kickoff at Eagles Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Seabastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jake Barrett; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Jacob Dean; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholas; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.