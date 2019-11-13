YELLVILLE — For the third year in a row, the Yellville-Summit Panthers are in the Class 3A State Football Playoffs.
This season the team hits the road to play at Newport.
Newport is a highly respected team that made a trip to the second round of the playoffs last season. They were predicted to win the 3A-2 this season, but Osceola defeated them on Friday night to take the conference championship.
The Greyhounds have scored 40 or more points in every game this season, but two. They scored 38 against Harrisburg and only 22 against Osceola last week.
Newport is averaging 45.9 points a contest while giving up 26.2 points a contest.
To reach those point totals, the Greyhounds have rushed for 3,042 yards this season and have passed for 1,314 yards.
“They run an offense similar to ours,” said Yellville-Summit coach Lucas Morris. “They run a Spread, but they have a quarterback and a running back that can go.”
Newport has four players that have gained more than 600 yards this season with three of those being underclassmen.
Sophomore Eli Alcorn leads the team with 763 yards. He has scored 11 touchdowns. He is also the quarterback of the team. He is 75-of-115 for 1,258 yards. He has passed for 14 touchdowns.
Senior Monquell Cox is the second leading rusher. He has 740 yards and six touchdowns. He has caught one touchdown pass.
Jimmy Reed is a sophomore that has 672 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Leading the team in touchdowns is Tharon Davis. The junior has 12 scores and has rushed for 604 yards this season.
Davis has also caught seven touchdown passes and leads the team in receptions with 23 and yards 524.
“Their backfield can fly,” said Morris about the team. “Their quarterback is very smart and makes really good reads in the backfield.”
Coming into the contest, the Panthers have a strategy for the game, but they haven’t spent much time on it.
“We have a game plan,” said Morris. “We just haven’t worked on it much. School was let out early on Monday because of the weather and then we didn’t have school on Tuesday. The plan is similar to a couple of games that we have used before.
While the Greyhounds are a threat on offense, the team will be one that match up with the Panthers.
“They are one of the teams that is not that much bigger than us,” said the coach. “We are not real big, but neither are they.”
Morris stated that the Greyhounds run a 3-4 or a 5-2 on defense.
“They are coming,” he said of the team. “It doesn’t matter what they are running. They are coming after us.”
Kick off for the contest is a 7 p.m. Follow the quarter by quarter scoring on the Daily Times Facebook page. A complete game story will be in Saturday’s edition of the Times.
Team members of the Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
