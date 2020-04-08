LITTLE ROCK — Seventy-seven new positive coronavirus cases reported Wednesday took the state total over the 1,000 mark, but officials expect as many as 150,000 claims for unemployment benefits by the end of the week.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that there were 1,023 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with 76 patients hospitalized. There were 74 patients reported hospitalized Tuesday.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the state received 814 test reports over the previous 24 hours, 574 of which came from commercial laboratories.
There were 30 patients on ventilators, an increase of four over the previous 24 hours.
Smith said positive cases were reported in:
• Ages 18 and under — 24
• Ages 19-24 — 69
• Ages 25-44 — 310
• Ages 45-64 — 368
• Ages 65 and up — 252
Hutchinson said the state had processed 110,000 claims for unemployment insurance benefits by Wednesday, but both he and state Commerce Secretary Mike Preston expected that number to rise to 150,000 by the end of the week.
Preston said there have been many inquiries about the pandemic unemployment assistance announced under the federal CARES Act. That is designated to go to self-employed workers, gig-economy workers, etc.
He said the federal government only on Sunday received guidance on how to deliver those benefits, However, the state found that it will require a completely new system to operate it because the state has no compatible system.
Building that system could take three weeks, but Preston said the claims can be backdated to the time when employment ended as a result of the pandemic.
Preston said there are 80 people now answering phone calls regarding unemployment benefits. Many of those people had formerly been doing other jobs.
Hutchinson was asked about the directive requiring healthcare providers to postpone elective surgical procedures and whether that applied to abortions as well.
Hutchinson said that most abortions are elective procedures, so the same policy applies. Smith said state officials are “particularly concerned” about coming into Arkansas from coronavirus hot spots for treatment that is other than emergent.
Hutchinson was also asked about a donation of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that President Trump has endorsed as a treatment for COVID-19.
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin announced Wednesday that Amneal Pharmaceuticals had donated 100,000 hydroxychloroquine pills through his office to the University of Arkansas for Medical Services “in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.”
“In a time when hydroxychloroquine is in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, [Griffin’s] efforts benefit all Arkansas patients who need this drug including those who have lupus and similar autoimmune disorders,” UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said in a statement.
Smith had previously said that there was only limited evidence that hydroxychloroquine, while FDA approved as a treatment for other diseases, has shown any benefit in treating COVID-19.
Smith went on to say that he hadn’t spoken to Patterson about the donation, but he thought the main thrust of the donation was to make it available for patients suffering autoimmune diseases because there was a sudden demand for hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19.
