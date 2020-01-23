AARP Free Tax Service will begin on Feb. 3 and continue through April 14. Volunteers will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1400 Goblin Drive in the Eagle West Ministry building across from Harrison High School. We stop taking people at 1 p.m.
Due to limited space, please make arrangements for your children to stay with someone when you come. You may want bring a snack and drink.
Please bring the following items with you:
Social Security Cards for yourself and anyone else on your tax return
Photo I.D. for Taxpayer and Spouse
W-2’s
Interest Income statements
Stock and bond statements
Gambling winnings
Self Employment Income
I.R.A. Statements
All documented income
Last years (2018) Income Tax Return
Please call Arlon Hickman at (870) 391-5978 for more information.
