Alice Sanders update
Evangelist Alice Sanders is host of the “Voice of Revival” radio show at 10 a.m. on Sunday at 900 AM KHOZ. She has temporarily relocated to Rochester, New York to care for an elderly family member and was unable to express her goodbyes and thanks to the community in person. She has explained the details on the radio program and invites the public to listen.
Singing convention
YELLVILLE — The Marion County Singing Convention will hold its fall biannual singing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Cedar Grove Methodist Church. The church is located five miles west of Yellville on Hwy 62/412.
Bear Creek Springs celebrates 100 years
The entire month of September, Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church is celebrating their centennial anniversary. Each Sunday service begins at 9:45 a.m. with Grow Groups and services at 11 a.m. which includes special testimonies, photos and history. On Sept. 29, a picnic follows the service with games and activities.
HowToLife Movement — reception and send-off
Everyone is invited to hear a powerful update from Jordan Whitmer, founder of HowToLife Movement. What began in Harrison four years ago, is now a fast growing, global youth evangelism movement, impacting thousands of young people around the world for the Gospel. This evening is also a "send-off" — Jordan is moving to Atlanta, Georgia. Enjoy an encouraging evening of good news. Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 reception and program at 7 p.m. at Woodland Heights Church, 1001 Gipson Rd, Harrison. Visit howtolifemovement.com for more information.
Training for SS Teachers
Child Evangelism Fellowship is hosting a workshop for teachers at Olvey Bible Church on Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. Cost is $125. For information of registration email cefonline.com or call (870) 416-9594.
Camp meeting set
MT. JUDEA — The Fellowship Tabernacle Camp meeting will take place Sept. 1-16, meeting nightly at 7:30 p.m. in Mt. Judea. There will be different speakers every night. For more information, contact Jerry Marshall at (870) 434-5387.
Fundraiser for backpack ministry
First Lutheran Church will be the host and location for the first BBQ cook-off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 515 S. Locust. Cost is $5 people’s choice sampling ticket per person and to vote for the People’s Choice. Teams can enter for $50 per team. Pork Butts provided. Additional concessions and activities will be onsite. Sponsors are being accepted. Email flchar.org or call (870) 741-9777 for more information.
Murphree in concert
Marvin Murphree in concert will be presented on 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, at the First Presbyterian Church at 220 Arbor Drive. Murphree will be accompanied on the piano by Catherine Wong.
