Annual rummage and bake sale
The Mary Mother of God Catholic Church will host the annual rummage and bake sale on Friday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be furniture, clothing, baked goods and lots of bargains. All proceeds go to local charities.
Free back-to-school clothing
LEAD HILL — The Broken Vessels Resale Shop will give away free Back-to-School clothing, new socks and new underwear on Friday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Breakfast, free giveaway
The Hopewell Baptist Church is hosting a free giveaway and breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. Drive five miles on Cottonwood Road and turn right on Hopewell Road and go another two miles. Call (870) 741-3514 for more information.
Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church hosts open house
CAPPS — The Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, UAC on the corner of old Capps Road and Hwy. 392 in Capps will be having an open house viewing of the parish building on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. inviting the local community and the surrounding areas. Due to a vehicular incident involving fairly extensive damage to the building back in 2016, restoration of the exterior was done over time followed with gentle upgraded remodeling of interior finished as of this year. The congregation thanks the community for their help and patience during the construction. Someone will be available to answer questions about building that has been a staple in the community for more than 100 years.
Free yard sale
ALPENA — The Alpena First Baptist Church will host a free yard sale, rain or shine, from 8 a.m.-1p.m. The church is located at 12111 Hwy. 62 West in Alpena.
Hunt Family Band
Hunt Family Band will be at Crooked Creek Cowboy Church, Monday, August 5. At outdoor arena at Cattlemen's Livestock Barn, Ridgeway Loop (near Beacon Park) Concert will begin at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring your lawn chair. No admission fee or concessions.
Women’s Connection luncheon set
The Harrison Women’s Connection luncheon is set for August 13 from noon - 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1100 W. Bower Ave. The featured speaker will be Mary Walton, “You Deserve the Real Thing.” Special feature will be Tracy Lindsay from the Tetelestai House. Music will be presented by “Hilltop Praise.” For reservations please call Sheila at 365-0653 or Lou Ann at 741-4618.
