We all agree, these are strange times. But the best way to get our minds off of the masks, social distancing and crazy lives we are living right now, is to think of others.
We have our own local “kid heroes” but I wanted to introduce you to 10-year old Brady Snakosvsky from the Cleveland, Ohio area. In 2018, Brady wanted to raise money for a K9 protective vest for his police department. That one vest has now turned into 256 vests provided for police dogs. But he’s not ready to stop … until every police dog in the nation has a protective vest. More than $100,000 has been raised to date.
Maybe you aren’t a “Brady” or a “Ruby Kate” but you were created for something special, too. You just need to give it some thought. Recognize a need, something that you can do for someone else and get busy. It could be something as simple as writing an encouraging note to someone who can’t get out right now.
It could be helping a fellow student feel comfortable in their new school. Maybe there’s a kid in your neighborhood who needs to practice their basketball skills and you’re super at basketball. Maybe you are very artistic and love to paint rocks. Put something encouraging on a rock and pass them out to people who need a smile.
In spite of the craziness of our world right now, you can still make a difference, be a friend, and share a smile. Start today!
