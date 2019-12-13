Nicholas Asher Gipson
Ambrosia Daniel and Jesse Gipson announce the birth of a son
Nicholas Asher Gipson was born Friday, Dec. 6 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.
He has 1 brother, Zechariah, 2.
The proud grandparents are Nelson Daniel of Harrison, Judy and Gary Gipson of Peel, Tonya Malloy of Bergman and Jeremy Malloy of Bergman.
Skyler Reeves
Gena and Bryant Reeves announce the birth of a son.
Skyler Reeves was born Sunday, Dec. 1 at North Arkansas Region Medical Center.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Melinda Reeves of Harrison and Ruth Osborn of Dumas.
