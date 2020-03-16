Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway said he issued a disaster declaration Monday afternoon.
“Boone County’s top priority is keeping our community safe,” Hathaway said in a statement. “As a precaution, as of March 17, Boone County will lock down all county buildings except the health department and airport.
“Employees will staff their individual offices and will be available by appointment only. Contact numbers will be posted on every door of county buildings.”
Hathaway said individuals will be required to sign a ledger with their contact number and information upon entering a county building for an appointment at a county building. They plan to keep offices locked for two weeks and monitor the situation after that.
Anyone entering a county building will also be asked health screening questions. Officials are trying to locate thermometers for use in those screenings.
The declaration covers both courthouses downtown, the Office of Emergency Management, the prosecuting attorney’s office, the Election Center and the Boone County Library.
“Especially the library because that’s where mostly elderly people go,” Hathaway said. And with all schools closed, there will be young people running around as well.
But he said he left the final decision about the extent of the library lockdown to director Ginger Shoenenberger.
A message from staff at the library said, “Staff will be available during regular business hours to answer phones, respond to emails, and provide assistance to our community during this time. We will extend the due date to April on all currently checked-out materials, and no late fees will be charged during this time. All programs and events scheduled for the next few weeks will be cancelled and hopefully rescheduled for a later date.
“We encourage you to use this opportunity to try our electronic resources. Give us a call to get set up with Library-To-Go. If you do not currently have a library card, call us to get set up with an e-card that will allow you to use all our online items for 90 days.
“If you have any questions or concerns, please call us Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at 870-741-5913. We hope that you all stay safe and well during this time. Your Boone County Library team looks forward to serving you again soon.”
“I hate to do this, but it’s for the safety of the community,” the judge said. “Even though we don’t have any cases here in Boone County yet, I don’t think it’s a matter of whether we’re going to do it or not; it’s a matter of when.”
Hathaway extended a special thanks to healthcare and emergency personnel.
“We understand this is a quickly evolving situation that impacts our entire community,” the statement said. “We take these actions to protect both Boone County citizens and employees. We ask for your patience and cooperation during this difficult time.”
