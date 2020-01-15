Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Governor Speaks at Chamber Luncheon-
Governor Asa Hutchinson was the featured speaker for the Annual Regional Chamber of Commerce Luncheon held at the Durand Center at the Crockett Properties on Wednesday. Awards were handed out to local businesses and individuals for special achievements- the Boone County Farm Family (Jeff and Debbie Atkinson, Emilee Anderson and Ashlee Anderson ), Phillip Wood (for the Jim Devito Tourism Award), Frenzy (Emily Powers and employees for the Main Street Business of the Year), Black Hills Energy (for the Prime Business of the Year, accepted by Jim Blackwell), Goblin Athletes (accepted by Sdyney Shrum and Ben Johnson) , Craig Campbell (for the Terry Stambaugh Special Merit Award- for the Workforce Initiative Network - WIN), and Ken Savells (for the Boone County Imagination Library).

I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.

