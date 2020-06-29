Retirement Reception-
Jim Thomas (center), Chief of Police at Bergman, was honored Saturday with a retirement reception after serving 55 years as a Law Enforcement Officer. The event was held at the Life Abundant Church in Bergman. Thomas serviced with the Arkansas State Police (33 1/2 years), Harrison Police Chief, Sherwood Police Chief, and Bergman Police Chief. Also pictured include Danny Farmer (left), the Mayor of Bergman who hired Thomas and Fred Starnes who will be the new Bergman Police Chief.
