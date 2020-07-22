The Boone County Health Unit will sponsor a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Northwest Arkansas District Fairgrounds in Harrison.
Health units across the state have been administering COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants one whether symptomatic or not. Those have been done by appointment if at all possible.
The Thursday event will also be for anyone, symptomatic or not. A press release said there will be no health screening.
Officials say the event will operate much like the mass flu shot clinics have operated. Health Department staff will collect insurance information from those individuals who have it and the company will be billed, but individuals will not receive any billing nor will there be any out-of-pocket expense.
Officials say there will be tents set up on various parts of the fairgrounds and someone will be directing traffic for participants. People will not have to get out of their cars.
