LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health’s Local Health Units across the state will offer COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, May 18, a press release said.
Those seeking a test should confirm that the health unit is open and call ahead for an appointment so that staff can prepare and ensure safe spacing between patients.
Phone numbers for the health units in this area are:
• Boone County, Harrison — (870) 743-5244
• Carroll County, Berryville — (870) 423-2923
• Marion County, Yellville — (870)449-4259
• Newton County, Jasper — (870) 446-2216
• Searcy County, Marshall — (870) 448-3374
Testing is encouraged for all individuals who believe they have had contact with or been exposed to a positive case as well as anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Tests will also be offered to anyone with or without symptoms who lives in or has traveled to an area experiencing active transmission.
Patients will be directed to self-collect specimens outside of the unit using a provided nasal swab and container. The specimens will then be sent to the state Public Health Laboratory. Results are typically made available within 48 to 72 hours, though it can take up to a week. Positive patients will be notified as soon as a result is available.
You can also visit healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units for a list health units.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, but insurance may be billed for patients who have it, the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.