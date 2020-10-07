JASPER — The Newton County Health Unit will hold a pop-up COVID-19 testing drive-thru testing event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
The Arkansas Department of Health listed Newton County as having 259 total cumulative cases, with 243 confirmed and 16 probable Tuesday afternoon. There were 22 active cases with 18 confirmed and four probable. Of the 216 recovered cases, 208 were confirmed and eight were probable. There have been 19 deaths from COVID-19 in Newton County, of which 16 were confirmed and three were probable.
A press release said people will be tested with or without symptoms.
In a press briefing in September, a reporter asked about complaints that people were being charged for tests if they were asymptomatic.
State Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero reiterated something he had told reporters in the past.
“If you come to a local health unit, you can be tested free of charge,” Romero said. “We’ll take your insurance information in case we can charge insurance. But if you cannot pay, there will be no charge. If someone is charging you or if you are being charged, that is not from the local health department.”
Staff at the Newton County Health Unit will be collecting insurance information if available, but it’s not required and there will be no out-of-pocket expenses.
The event will be in the front parking lot of the health unit at 506 West Court Street in Jasper. The press release said people will stay in their vehicles.
