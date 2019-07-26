Jon Gordon said, “We don’t get burned out because of what we do. We get burned out because we forget why we do it.”
If you’re not familiar with his history, Gordon has a very interesting past. He’s been down and out and now is a successful and sought after author and speaker. His books are not very long, and easy to read. But they hit you square between the eyes with truth you can apply.
As always, I’m thinking about writing the next column as soon as I finish the previous one. When goofy, funny things happen, I wonder if that will be the seed for a column.
Saturday, I was looking for something on the top shelf of my pantry. At 5’3, I should have grabbed the footstool that is right there handy. But a nice basket of clean clothes was occupying the footstool — and I live out of that basket most of the time. So I just stretched to reach. In the meantime, and angel food cake pan toppled from the top shelf and conked me in the head. It was my left temple, and I knew instantly it was leaving a bruise and a knot. I took the time to get an ice pack (yes, I know to keep one in the freezer!!!) and laid down so the ice could keep the knot down to manageable size and hopefully not turn my eyes black. (Remember it was Saturday. Who wants to show up to church with black eyes?)
I thought about the irony of being attacked by an “angel” food cake pan. I love the thought of God assigning each of us angels to protect us. The Bible also speaks of “entertaining angels unaware.” We also have plenty of examples of angels being used as messengers to speak to humans and deliver important messages from God in the Bible.
I do feel like my family has been protected many times by God’s elite, but as far as I know, I’ve never had a conversation with an angel.
We often joke that my guardian angel has applied for a transfer many times. I’m sure I still put a strain on the patience of Heavenly beings all the time.
So why do we get up every day and sometimes it just feels like we only do the “same ol’ thing.” We go to work. Go home. Run kids here and there. We go to the store because we want to eat. Same things each week.
When I woke up this morning, I realized God had given me another day — but I wasn’t as excited as I should have been. When we aren’t excited about the new day, we should stop thinking about ourselves and focus on others — or as Jon Gordon says, focus on the “why” we do what we do. That can give us purpose and realization we are part of God’s plan — and He doesn’t have any bad plans!!!
In my Bible reading today, the passage in Isaiah 40 states that humans are like grass. “The grass withers and the flowers fade, but the Word of the Lord stands forever.”
In the next verses Isaiah reminds us that God is coming and will bring His reward when He comes. He feeds His flock like a shepherd and will carry the lambs in his arms holding them close to His heart. He will gently lead the mother sheep with their young.”
Isn’t that a beautiful picture of how God loves us? Isaiah 40 is an encouraging passage of how God cares for us and reminds us that He has the authority and power to do so. Isaiah asks, “Have you not heard? Don’t you understand?”
“He never grows weak or weary, No one can measure the depths of His understanding. He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless. Even youths will become weak and tired … ”
Maybe you woke up this morning wondering why are you still here. Maybe you’re tired of the rat race. Remember God has a plan for you. Read Isaiah 40 and be encouraged. Don’t give up. Remember “why” you are here. Those who have a personal relationship with God, need to share that Great news!!!
