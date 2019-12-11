Just a few weeks ago, our community had the opportunity to listen to the first female referee hired by the NFL. Sandra Thomas was very interesting and inspiring. She admitted she didn’t start out trying to be the first female referee in the NFL.
Growing up, she had to play on boys’ basketball teams because there wasn’t one for girls. She was able to play in college on a women’s team. After college graduation, her only organized sports team was a church league — and once again she was the only female. It was an uncomfortable situation, so she dropped out and her brother encouraged her to consider referring football and join him for a clinic. In fact, when she began refereeing football, she really didn’t know a lot about the sport.
She quickly realized there were a lot of details she didn’t know about football and worked hard to learn all the rules. She did well for the high schools and colleges in Mississippi and didn’t realize she was being considered for the NFL.
Her love of athletics drove her to be the best she could be — even in a “man’s world.” Her hat, whistle and flag are on display at the NFL Hall of Fame. The first game she officiated was Sept. 13, 2015, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.
“Since her addiction to the NFL’s roster of officials, she has become a trail-blazer inspiration to women everywhere, embodying the notion that with a belief in self, inner drive, hard work, preparation and a mindset of being the best you can be, no barrier or ceiling is impenetrable,” according to her biography.
She offered a lot of wisdom for life and encouraged everyone to do their best — at whatever activity is chosen.
