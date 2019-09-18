Bull Shoals-White River State Park will be hosting two fly fishing workshops for beginner and intermediate fly fishers. These workshops will be taught by Misako Ishimura. Born in Osaka, Japan, Misako has fished in the World Fly Fishing Championship (WFFC), an International competition held to the Olympic ideal. She has been fly fishing in the USA, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, British Isles, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden and Finland. Misako currently lives near Bull Shoals-White River State Park in Arkansas. She demonstrates and teaches fly fishing, tying, and casting as a Federation Fly Fishers (FFF) certified casting instructor.
The first workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, on the front lawn of the James A. Gaston Visitor Center. The two-hour class is for beginning fly fishers, which is someone with little to no previous fly fishing experience and will cover casting up to 45 feet. Cost is $20 per person and includes the use of fishing gear.
The second workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the pavilion located in the State Park Campground. The two-hour class is for Intermediate fly fishers, which is someone with some fly fishing experience, and wants to learn to cast beyond 50 feet.
Cost is $20 per person and includes the use of fishing gear.
Space is limited so sign up early.
You may register by visiting the James A. Gaston Visitor Center located in Bull Shoals at 153 Dam Overlook Lane, or by calling at (870) 445-3629.
Registration ends at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.