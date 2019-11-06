You know I love to quote the author and speaker Jon Gordon. He has a new book out for kids, called “One Word for Kids.” The idea is to choose a word that will keep you focused on your goals.
His word for 2019 was expand. He said, “Expand … not my waistline but … Expand my influence to impact more people in a greater way. Expand my capacity to do all I’m doing. Last year I had health challenges and this year I wanted to have a greater capacity to handle the speaking, travel, new projects, family, etc. Expand our team and training around the world. Expand my love so I can share more with others.”
All of those are good thoughts. Some people like to focus on “trust,” or “faith,” or “believe,” “courageous,” whatever you want to concentrate on for the New Year. But who says you have to wait until January?
You can pick a word now, like “thankfulness,” or “diligent,” “purposeful,” “friendly,” and let the focus change your attitude. For example, if you pick “friendly,” then you will need to make sure you act friendly to everyone. I promise there is someone in your sphere of influence that needs a friend today. We have no idea what they went through before they ever got to school.
I’ve learned when I focus on something positive, it takes my mind off of the issues that are bothering me. Everything looks worse when we just focus on ourselves. So be thinking about the “One Word” you might want to incorporate into your life. Mr. Gordon has a lot of great free resources to go along with the book. Visit getoneword.com for more information. So check it out and let me know what “one word” speaks to you!
