The other day I was chatting with a Marine Vietnam combat veteran when he warned about the dangers of “blurring the lines.” His contention was that for some reason, many words and ideas now have a different meaning that they use to and these changes are detrimental to our society.
As an example he pointed out the word hero. There was a time when the title hero had to be earned and was usually associated with saving someone’s life at a great personal sacrifice or risk or showing extraordinary courage and character in the face of adversity. Someone like Medal of Honor recipient Jack Williams of Boone County. As a Corpsman during the battle of Iwo Jima, he tended to dozens upon dozens of wounded Marines saving many of their lives at the expense of his own. His courage, valor and ultimate sacrifice are the very definition of the word hero.
Yet in today’s world, many think of anyone who has ever worn the uniform a hero. For veterans, this is like getting a participation trophy or not keeping score. Only a very small percentage of those who served saw combat and only a very small percentage of those did anything truly heroic. This is not to say all our veterans shouldn’t be honored and appreciated for their service. Given the chance, many of them would probably have distinguished themselves in battle and maybe even done heroic things, but they did not.
If you ever ask a true warrior if they think of themselves as a hero, without exception they will emphatically say no. They will tell you that real American heroes reside in hundreds of military cemeteries spread around the globe. They might say that the guy who fought next to them was a hero or anyone with POW or MIA next to their name but never themselves, for humility is a required character trait of any bona fide hero.
So where do we find true heroes? They probably live next door, just down the street or maybe even in your home. Go to any grocery or hardware store and look under the hats walking around with worlds like World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan proudly stitched into them. At home, tucked away in a hidden box, are Purple Hearts, Bronze and Silver Stars and Campaign Medals they never talk about. There are your real heroes.
Growing up in the 1950s things were pretty clear cut for me. I was taught there was right and wrong with no middle ground. If you did something wrong you were expected to assume responsibility and accept the consequences. On Saturday afternoons, if I hadn’t done too many things wrong that week, I got 25 cents to go watch a matinee where the good guys always got the best of the bad guys and ended up ridding off into the sunset with the girl. It was all very simple and neat.
I appreciate that life doesn’t work like that. Good guys aren’t perfect and don’t always win, but today many of our movie and sports heroes seem to have a very ugly dark side that is not only accepted, but celebrated. Celebrities who are felons, cheaters and disrespect our country are given hero like status. The line between right and wrong has vanished, replaced by an entitled mindset that can do no wrong and never held accountable for their actions.
Sadly, today we live in a world of grays where the lines have become so blurred that many in our country find it difficult to tell right from wrong and separate the good guys from the bad. I’ve found that in most cases applying the Golden Rule – “Do unto others ….” seems to unblur that line rather quickly.
By the way, that Marine Vietnam combat veteran I was chatting with – he’s a hero. He would argue long and loud that he’s not and probably threaten to punch me in the face if I ever call him that again. A humble, bona fide hero indeed.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.